MANCHESTER -- The Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund (BCAF) announced on Tuesday that $102,000 in grants has been distributed to 27 non-profit organizations across New Hampshire, providing support for people struggling to afford basic needs such as food, shelter and health care during the pandemic.
The $102,000, which represents approximately three times the amount awarded in a typical quarter, was given under temporary grant-making guidelines that directed funds to organizations directly involved in the response to COVID-19, an effort known as the Bishop’s Crisis Relief Emergency Fund.
“Many New Hampshire families are grappling right now with hardships caused by the COVID-19 crisis and we wanted to do what we could to help,” said Bishop Peter Libasci, head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Manchester. “These grants enable us to help meet the needs of the poor and disadvantaged by providing assistance in the most basic needs of buying food, maintaining household expenses, and meeting the spiritual and psychological needs of individuals and families.”
The BCAF accepts applications from qualified 501(c)3 organizations in New Hampshire, without regard to religious affiliation, for projects that help people meet their basic needs.
The BCAF is operated by a volunteer board of directors who make recommendations to the bishop for grants to organizations whose mission is consistent with the teachings of the Roman Catholic Church and who meet the other grant guidelines.
The fund raises money through donations from individuals, businesses and philanthropic organizations. During the past year, more than $234,500 has been distributed to 62 organizations.
“We have contributors from all over the state and from many different faiths all joining in this effort that enables the Catholic Church in New Hampshire to respond to calls for assistance to meet basic needs,” said Thomas Farrelly, chair of the Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund. “We are planning another fundraising campaign this summer so we can continue to help our neighbors in New Hampshire.”
The 27 non-profit organizations receiving BCAF funds are:
Catholic Medical Center
Claremont Soup Kitchen, Inc.
Community Action Partnership of Strafford County
Crisis Center of Central NH
Easter Seals NH, Inc.
Friends of Forgotten Children
Gather, Inc.
GOT LUNCH! Laconia
Harbor Homes
Home, Health & Hospice Care
Hospice Help Foundation
LIFE Ministries, Inc.
Marguerite’s Place
Merrimack Valley Assistance Program
Nashua Soup Kitchen & Shelter
NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire
New Generation, Inc.
Safari Youth Club
Seacoast Family Promise
SHARE Outreach, Inc.
Sonshine Soup Kitchen
The Front Door Agency
The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester
The Moore Center Services, Inc.
The PLUS Company
United Way of Greater Nashua
Webster House
For more information or to contribute to the Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund visit www.catholicnh.org/bcaf. To mail a donation, make the check out to the Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund (BCAF), 153 Ash St., Manchester, NH 03014.