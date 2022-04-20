CONCORD — The state’s largest business lobby joined a variety of health care organizations Wednesday in coming out against giving citizens the right to conscientiously object to a vaccine mandate.
Top executives with the hospitals and county organizations also urged the Senate to amend a ban on state enforcement of any federal vaccine mandate or risk losing tens of millions in federal aid for nursing homes and critical access hospitals.
The Senate Health Care Committee hosted the final hearing on these two House-passed bills, which are top priorities for the large group of activists opposed to vaccine mandates:
[-] New Vaccine Exemption (HB 1210) State Rep. Timothy Lang, R-Sanbornton: Public employers, higher education and private companies that receive government money must allow any individual or student to claim a “right of conscience” to refuse a vaccine. This would would be added to existing exemptions for medical or religious reasons.
The House passed it, 181-155.
[-] State Preemption (HB 1455): House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry. This would block the state from taking part in any federal mandate that requires anyone get a vaccine as a “condition of employment or any other activity.”
The House passed Packard’s bill, 176-159.
Vaccine exemption bill: HB 1210
“It is probably the most misunderstood bill of this entire session,” Lang said of his bill. “This only puts in the procedures that most businesses already do."
Mike Skelton, new president and CEO of the Business & Industry Association, called the measure a “state overreach” that would lead to more confusion and litigation.
“There is no way to ‘fix’ this bill in a way that will protect employers and employees in the workplace, and we call on the Senate to kill this misguided legislative proposal,” Skelton said.
Roughly 20 presidents of public and private colleges said existing exemptions keep campuses safe, and they urged the Senate panel to kill this bill.
“While we can make reasonable accommodations for students who opt-out under these established exemptions, we are concerned that the low bar envisioned by HB 1210 could degrade the community health benefits of immunization efforts and strain our ability to manage exceptions in housing and other activities to protect all students,” they wrote.
Other organizations opposed to Lang’s bill included the New Hampshire Nurses Association, Granite State Home Health & Hospice Association, the New Hampshire Medical Society, New Hampshire Hospital Association, Bi-State Primary Care Association and New Futures, an anti-substance abuse advocacy group.
State preemption bill: HB 1415
Packard stressed his state preemption bill wasn’t against vaccines, but rather the mandates the federal government tried to put in place last year.
“This isn’t about the vaccine, but what I believe to be an illegal federal mandate. I don’t believe the federal government, no matter who the president is, should be forcing mandates on the people,” Packard said.
“I absolutely don’t believe mandates work. I think they are counterproductive.”
The New Hampshire Association of Counties and New Hampshire Hospital Association said this bill could put at risk millions in federal Medicaid grants.
The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the vaccine mandate for health care providers that receive Medicare or Medicaid support.
Rockingham County alone could lose $30 million in grants if this bill isn’t altered, said Kate Horgan with the advocacy group for counties.
The critical access hospitals could also lose Medicaid grants, said Paula Minnehan, executive vice president with the hospital lobby.
The state Department of Health and Human Services offered a amendment that would remove this risk of federal grant loss.
Speaker Packard told Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, that he would work with the Senate on language to keep the goal of his bill in place while erasing this federal money threat.