PORTSMOUTH — A bleeding ulcer caused Gov. Chris Sununu's persistent "flu-like symptoms" which resulted in his admission to Portsmouth Regional Hospital Friday, according to administration officials.
Testing at the hospital confirmed the diagnosis, and Sununu was "doing much better" following a blood transfusion, officials said.
"He is extremely grateful to the staff at Portsmouth Hospital for their outstanding care and to everyone who donates blood," Sununu Chief of Staff Jayne Millerick said in a statement.
"As a blood donor himself, he is happy he paid it forward and grateful to all who do the same.”
Earlier, Millerick had described the hospital visit as a “precautionary measure,” coming two days after the governor postponed an Executive Council meeting after waking up Wednesday morning and not feeling well.
“Governor Sununu has been admitted to Portsmouth Hospital this afternoon for additional testing. He is in good spirits and confident in his care," Millerick had said earlier Friday afternoon.
Sununu visited the hospital Friday morning for tests. On Wednesday, the governor tested negative three times for COVID-19.
Peptic ulcers are open sores in the digestive tract. Many people aren't even aware they have them, until there's a diagnosis and only about a quarter of people have symptoms.
Heartburn, abdominal pain common symptoms
The most common symptoms are heartburn and abdominal pain, but others have reported a bloating or feeling of fullness, nausea and vomiting.
Ulcers can be very dangerous if they bleed heavily.
Medical professionals said the first signs of a slow-bleeding ulcer are symptoms of anemia like pale skin color, shortness of breath with physical activity, a lack of energy, fatigue or lightheadedness.
Sununu received many well wishes earlier Friday afternoon before his diagnosis was confirmed.
"My thoughts are with @GovChrisSununu and his family — wishing him the best and a speedy recovery," tweeted U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.
Sununu has said he's seriously considering whether in 2022 he will run and try to unseat Hassan in the Senate.
Both are residents of the tiny town of Newfields, living about a mile away from each other.
Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, said the "entire Senate" had Sununu in their thoughts and prayers.
Morse became acting governor when Sununu traveled outside the state and would be if the governor ever became incapacitated.
Sununu managed to dodge the coronavirus throughout the 17-month long pandemic, though there have been two cases of his staff in his office coming down with it.
Sununu got the one-shot, Johnson & Johnson vaccine last April at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.
The governor’s illness began two days after Sununu spent the day with top state officials on a fact-finding COVID-19 health care trip to Kentucky, a state now experiencing its highest rate of positivity for the coronavirus.
The delegation for the Kentucky trip had included the director of emergency room services at Portsmouth Regional Hospital along with the CEO of Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth.
The number of patients on ventilators in Kentucky shot up nearly ten-fold in the past six weeks.
Sununu was seen in video and photographs of the trip wearing a face covering while he met with Kentucky’s state and health care leadership.