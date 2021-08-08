Seizing on the popularity of “The Queen’s Gambit” series on Netflix, the state will offer public school teachers a new program to introduce chess into the curriculum.
Last week the initiative’s top two supporters, Gov. Chris Sununu and Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, ran into pushback from some on the Executive Council who questioned spending $310,000 in federal money on it.
Queen’s Gambit became a monster hit in 2020. Based on a 1983 novel with the same name, it exploded after only a month on the air to become Netflix’s top show in 63 countries.
It’s a coming-of-age tale about a child chess prodigy in the 1950s who goes from orphanage to a world-class contender while dealing with drug and alcohol addiction.
The Queen’s Gambit received 18 Emmy Award nominations in 2021. The program is rated TV-MA for language, smoking, drug use and sexual content and is not recommended for kids under 16.
Edelblut said he thought it was a “no-brainer” for the state to consider the contract when executives with Chess in Schools LLC of Hendersonville, N.C., reached out to him. The Chess in Schools program has no specific connection to the TV show.
“We saw this as an opportunity to engage kids in their learning,” Edelblut said. “Once the teachers get the training, they can own it…. We are trying to take advantage of a cultural phenomenon to meet students where they are.”
Teachers interested in offering the instruction will receive a $150 stipend after going through four days of training.
Each class will receive programming worth “several thousand dollars,” Edelblut said, including chess boards.
A move for control
In chess, the Queen’s Gambit entails sacrificing a pawn on the queen’s side to gain control of the center of the board.
Game historians said it’s one of the oldest and best-known ways to open the game.
Many chess teachers believe it’s also a solid way to start for beginners eager to learn how to gain the upper hand.
But Edelblut stressed the goal of the learning module isn’t mastering the game itself.
Rather, he said it’s to train teachers how to show students that playing chess can help them excel in key subject areas such as mathematics, English and arts, even logic.
While the company offers it for students of all ages, Edelblut said the focus in New Hampshire will be in middle and high school classrooms.
“We called the program Granite Gambit. A gambit is defined as a device or action, as a calculated risk to gain an advantage. Granite Gambit will give both our educators and students an advantage,” Edelblut said.
The Chess In Schools program began with a 2015 pilot program in Alabama.
“Students see the program as a fun-to-learn exercise. Teachers embrace the program for the impact it has on making students more focused and engaged in traditional curriculum topics,” said Jerry Nash, a chess education consultant who pioneered it.
The money for the one-year contract would come from federal COVID-19 grants to the state Department of Education.
How ‘bout backgammon?
Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, questioned whether the state should have a role in subsidizing this instruction.
“I am always amazed at government and what we fund. I mean I can go online and learn how to play chess,” Kenney said.
Sununu said this kind of learning could help unlock the potential of all students who might have struggled to deal with remote learning during the pandemic.
“I love this idea. If every kid would work to become a chess expert in New Hampshire, that would be tremendous,” Sununu said.
Kenney asked why taxpayers should pay to help students get hooked on the latest game craze.
“Why not offer a program for playing backgammon or cribbage?” Kenney asked.
Edelbut responded, “If there was a hit TV show on backgammon that so captivated students that they wanted to learn that game, then I’d be here promoting that contract too.”
The contract passed the council 3-2, with Councilor Dave Wheeler, R-Milford, joining Kenney in opposition.
Councilors Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, and Janet Stevens, R-Rye, supported it.
“I guess that’s checkmate,” Sununu said.