The likelihood that Nashua’s mask mandate could soon end increased Wednesday with the Board of Health’s recommendation that aldermen rescind the citywide requirement and allow local businesses to decide for themselves whether to require face coverings.
In light of new recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or remain socially distant inside or outside, Nashua’s Board of Health is suggesting that city officials take similar action, with a few exceptions.
The board’s recommendation now goes to the Board of Aldermen. A date for an aldermanic vote on the mask mandate has not been scheduled.
Alderman Richard Dowd told the Board of Health, “I am sure the Board of Aldermen will support your decision.”
Several residents urged that the mandate be lifted.
“We are kind of losing sight of the end goal here,” said Christopher Weier, owner of What a Bagel in Nashua. The mask requirement was intended to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed, Weier said, but there are now better ways to attend to public health needs.
Under the ordinance currently in effect, people are required to wear masks inside public buildings, restaurants, stores and more. On Wednesday, health officials unanimously recommended that the city’s mask ordinance be lifted and that local businesses individually weigh how to protect their patrons and staff.
If Nashua establishments do opt to require masks, the Board of Health said, those businesses must require them for everyone — fully vaccinated or unvaccinated individuals — since it is difficult to distinguish between the two.
Asking patrons to show their vaccine status “wouldn’t go over well,” said Chuck Cappetta, a Board of Health member.
The Board of Health recommended that masks still be required on public transportation, in health-care facilities or in large gatherings.
In addition, the board recommended that those who have not been vaccinated continue to wear masks indoors for their protection and others’, and avoid large indoor gatherings. The board also said those with weakened immune systems should take precautions and consider wearing masks.
Dr. Alex Granok, an infectious disease specialist, said that if businesses decide to require masks, they should receive support and have an outlet for enforcement.
“My suspicion is that we will see higher rates” of infection after the mask mandate ends, Granok said, most likely among the unvaccinated.
Board of Health member Stephanie Wolf-Rosenblum said that despite the board’s recommendation, the community cannot forget that COVID-19 “is an extremely dangerous infection and that a vast majority of persons who do become infected have some long-haul symptoms.”
“We have come a long way, but the fight is not over,” Cappetta said. “The rush to close this and be done with this is my fear.”
As of Wednesday, Nashua had 96 cases of COVID-19. The percentage of positive tests in the city continues to exceed the state’s rate, 4.8% to 2.9%.
Health officials said 48% percent of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.