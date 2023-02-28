WASHINGTON - Emboldened by a new Energy Department analysis that concludes with low confidence that the pandemic likely began from an accidental lab leak in central China, Republicans on Capitol Hill are teeing up new demands for information and broadening their planned probes of the virus's origins.

The classified report remains a minority view among the nine intelligence entities probing the pandemic's origin, most of which still favor the theory that the virus naturally "spilled over" from animals to humans, likely in a Wuhan market near where the first cases of an unusual pneumonia were reported. None of the other agencies have changed their view after seeing the report, officials say, and peer-reviewed scientific papers published last year also bolster the natural spillover argument.