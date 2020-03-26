Even though the idea behind The Bookery on Elm Street in Manchester was to create a sense of community and draw people downtown when it opened in May 2018, the independent bookstore has adapted amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Of course, with social distancing in mind.
Customers can view a rotating selection of books on display in windows, order food and drinks for pickup or delivery and work with staff — online or over the phone — to buy books, puzzles and activities for kids and families.
“We’ve been doing rotating window displays,” said Marlana Trombley, who does marketing for the store and its parent company Orbit Group. “People can look inside the window and pick out books, stuffed animals, and there are a lot of interactive games like puzzles and activity books.”
Orders are picked up in the store’s vestibule. Further changes include online author chats, online book clubs and story time at 9 a.m. every day on Facebook Live.
“We are adapting to the new normal just like everyone else,” Trombley said.
A survey by the National Federation of Independent Business shows 76% of small businesses are negatively impacted by the outbreak.
“Under the circumstances in New Hampshire, it has been helpful for some businesses to be able to partially operate during this time by having employees work from home, sell food-to-go, and appropriately abide by the CDC guidelines when venturing out,” said Bruce Berke, state director for the NFIB in a statement. “Having the flexibility to be open and the commonsense to be safe in this environment is helping many small businesses survive and will minimize the economic harm.”
The Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce keeps a list of business offerings on its website, manchester-chamber.org.
The CBD American Shaman stores in Londonderry, Nashua and Manchester are open, taking phone orders and delivering products to customers curbside.
“I have signs on the doors right now telling people they can call me, and we can get an order placed,” said owner Josh Gragg.
Next week, the stores will be open for reduced hours.
“We are trying to be as safe as possible, and we are going above and beyond in terms of precautions to make sure the store is clean,” Gragg said.
H2O Salon Spa Boutique in Bedford remains open with increased sanitation and has waived cancellation fees.
“We’re encouraging clients to stay home if they’re not feeling well — and our employees, as well,” H2O owner Heather Owen said in a statement. “If someone needs to stay home, we recognize this is a necessity. We all have families, and we want everyone to stay healthy.”
The Bookery is also curating gift baskets and shipping books for the first time.
“We don’t have a website set up to purchase right on there because it is all about the experience of coming in the store,” Trombley said.
Its website says it best: “We love bringing the community together (even if that means we can only do so online for the time being).”