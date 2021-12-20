HANOVER — All Dartmouth College students, faculty and staff must receive a COVID-19 booster shot by Jan. 31, leaders of Dartmouth’s COVID-19 response announced Friday.
“As we look ahead to a return to campus after the holiday break, our goal is to maintain in-person classroom learning and laboratory research and to keep campus as open as possible while also supporting the physical and mental health of our community,” Interim Provost David Kotz and Executive Vice President Rick Mills wrote in the message to the college community.
The policy change is in reaction to the rising cases in and around the region and the fact that area hospitals are at near capacity, Kotz and Mills said in the message. Additionally, the college anticipates the delta and omicron variants will continue to surge through the winter, they said.
While several other institutions have moved to online instruction after experiencing a virus surge on campus, Kotz and Mills said, Dartmouth is committed to keeping classes in-person. “As the pandemic continues to evolve, it is clear that we remain in the throes of this virus.”
Students, faculty and staff who will not be eligible for a booster shot by Jan. 31 must receive the shot within 30 days of becoming eligible, according to the new policy.
The administration will contact those who were previously approved for a medical or religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccination requirement to let them know if they need to re-apply for an exemption, according to Dartmouth’s website.
The college is also planning to host a limited number of booster clinics on campus prior to the Jan. 31 deadline, with more information to come.
In addition, the new policy continues the suspension of all indoor social gatherings in an effort to help reduce transmission rates through Jan. 18.
“That decision will be evaluated in mid-January, and any changes communicated as soon as possible,” Dartmouth’s website said.
Dining services will be “grab-and-go” only for the time being.
“As much as we are trying to preserve in-person experiences, we are mindful that masks cannot be worn while eating or drinking and that we have a responsibility to protect the students, faculty, and staff who spend time in dining spaces,” Kotz and Mills said.