Boston police officers saluted over their masks on Thursday as they lined the street to bid farewell to Officer Jose Fontanez, who died of coronavirus — an emotional moment acknowledging the dangers of first responders’ front-line work.
But Officer Fred Mendes, Fontanez’ partner for 18 years on the job, said “Fontie” was so much more than a good cop. He was a good man.
“I just want people to know that the world lost a really good person — not just a police officer, but just a really good person — in Jose Fontanez,” Mendes said. “He was a really good friend, and he’s going to be really missed.”
Fontanez, 53, was a decorated 29-year veteran of the force and had worked in the E-13 precinct in Jamaica Plain since 1996. Boston Mayor Martin Walsh, announcing Fontanez’ death Tuesday, described Fontanez as a “hero,” and Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said this first coronavirus death in the department was a huge blow to Boston’s “family of blue.”
At the E-13 precinct — where the commanding officer is recovering from a hospital stay for COVID-19 — Fontanez was the booking officer, and Mendes mans the front desk.
“A small, minuscule thing like this — this COVID-19 — is the thing that ended his life,” Mendes said of the highly contagious virus. “There’s certain situations you can’t control doing this particular job.”
Eyes crinkling into a smile behind his mask, Mendes thought about his friend’s favorite pastime.
“To brag about his children. He loved to talk about his kids in whatever aspect that he could,” Mendes said.
A father himself, Mendes always liked swapping stories and hearing what always ended up being in-depth, blow-by-blow accounts of the latest happenings in Fontanez’ four children’s lives.
Fontanez, a Boston native, also loved the Red Sox and old movies — and really all movies, so much that he and Mendes founded a movie club at the precinct.
On Thursday, the mournful keen of bagpipes cut through the air, and a few flakes of snow fell on the chilly spring day, even as trees’ new blooms gave color to the street.
The crackle of police radio scanners — “turning onto Washington” — heralded the procession rounding the corner to pass in front of the E-13 precinct. At one officer’s command, the dozens of others snapped to attention, hands forming salutes over the top of their masks. Cops on motorcycles led the way for cruisers and a hearse, all headed from Boston Medical Center to a nearby funeral home.
“This is a sad day for the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association and the Boston Police Department as a whole,” said union president Officer Larry Calderone.
Calderone added, “We’re asking people to stay inside, but we don’t have that luxury. I want to say thank you to all the men and women of the BPPA and the rest of the department for doing this work day in and day out — it takes a lot of dedication.”