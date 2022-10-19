US-NEWS-BOSTON-UNIVERSITY-COVID-RESEARCH-ON-1-YB.jpg

Boston University has pushed back against criticism of its research protocols after the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said it was not aware of researchers combining the omicron variant spike protein with the original virus.

 Matt Stone

Boston University is defending its research of testing a created COVID strain on mice, as the college emphasized that the university “fulfilled all required regulatory obligations and protocols.”

