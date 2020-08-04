MANCHESTER — Even as the Boys & Girls Club on Union Street has been able to take in fewer kids this summer, it is building a bigger, brighter future in the post-pandemic world.
On Tuesday, the club broke ground on its $1.9 million 4,700-square-foot Edward S. Wolak Clubhouse Annex. The project will enable it to increase the number of children served annually from 4,000 to 6,000 once operations return to normal.
Harvey Construction has placed fences around the property and has a front-end loader ready to go. Construction is set to be complete next spring.
The club worked for the past four years to raise money for both clubhouse expansion and an overhaul of Camp Foster in Bedford. Together, the projects cost more than $5 million.
Under state restrictions, the club has about 30 kids at the club and 180 at Camp Foster. Typically in the summer, the club has more than 50 kids and the camp has 470. Only 30 have been able take part in the teen program, which usually draws more than 100.
“This expansion will be serving kindergarten through first grade,” CEO Diane Fitzpatrick said. “We have a waiting list of 100 kids, and this space will help us tackle our waiting list.”
The pandemic set the project back several months.
“It made me really concerned, because I knew we needed this additional space. But I knew it was just being postponed. I knew that we had to figure out ways to navigate it,” Fitzpatrick said. “So today is a sense of hope, a sense of moving forward, and we are doing it together as a community.”
During a ceremony inside the club’s gymnasium, the organization paid tribute to Wolak — a former club member — who donated an undisclosed amount for the project. He operates more than 100 Dunkin’ locations.
Wolak said he stopped by the club about five years ago and started talking with Fitzpatrick about the project.
“The club is near and dear to my heart,” he said. “Coming from a family of five kids, I was very fortunate to have a roof over my head and this club to come to. The club taught me many things, including sportsmanship, humility, self-respect and especially how one person can make a difference.”
He brought many of those ideals to his company and incorporated several educational and mentorship programs.
Steve McMahon, a longtime member of the board of directors, said the club’s goal is to serve as many kids as it can with its programs.
He is worried about children who may be hungry or facing abuse during the pandemic.
“We need to get these kids in school. We need to get these kids back to the club, so they have loving mentorship and safety that is provided here,” he said.
The campaign — “More Kids, Brighter Futures” — wrapped up Dec. 31.
“I think it was about 5 o’clock when Ed called me up and said, ‘OK, how much do we have left,’” Fitzpatrick said during an interview. “I told him how much was left and he said, ‘You’re done.’ I had some tears of joy knowing that we had accomplished our goals.”
The expansion is needed more than ever amid the pandemic, Fitzpatrick said.
“We need safe spaces for our kids, and creating brighter futures has to happen,” she said. “It is a sense of hope, and it needs to happen now.”