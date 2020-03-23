Couples usually take various weather conditions into account when they begin planning their wedding.
A fast-spreading deadly virus isn’t something that typically makes the list of concerns.
“We never planned for a pandemic,” Briana Burgess said.
The coronavirus infections that are rapidly spreading across New Hampshire and the nation have canceled countless events, including the fairy tale wedding of Burgess and her fiance, Kai Thach, who were supposed to get married on May 2 at Searles Castle in Windham.
The bride and groom-to-be from Hudson have decided that the wedding they began planning last August will have to be postponed to Aug. 9 -- the last possible date available to hold it at the castle this year.
Like many couples now being forced to change plans, Burgess and Thach have been following the news closely in recent weeks.
They had family planning to fly in from Singapore for the wedding and their niece’s birth.
“At the beginning of this we weren’t necessarily concerned about canceling our wedding. We were just worried that some people wouldn’t be able to make it,” Burgess said.
But as the days passed and the virus spread even more, things began to look grim.
They awoke each day to news of more stringent government recommendations and a rising number of cases in the United States and around the world.
“My parents were kind of freaking out because I have a niece on the way. It’s stressful,” Thach said.
The reality of the pandemic’s impact hit last week.
“I thought to myself, ‘My father is immunocompromised. My best friend’s father is immunocompromised. We have people coming from Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Florida.’ We sat there and looked at each other and were like, ‘We love our family way more than this particular day.’ We’re postponing. We’re not canceling. We would much rather have everyone there safe and happy and not have to worry about anyone getting sick,” Burgess said.
They invited around 100 guests, which would go against the federal government’s current recommendations of gatherings with no more than 10 people to prevent the spread of the virus.
While it’s too early to know whether that strict limit will remain in effect by May, the idea of reducing the size of their wedding wasn’t something they were willing to entertain.
“We didn’t want to downsize because everybody that we invited is really important to us,” Burgess said.
The couple said they were thankful that their wedding planner, Tracy Dapp of Inked Events in Salem, was able to handle the rescheduling to ease some of their stress.
Dapp said she had another couple scheduled to get married this weekend, but they were able to move it to October.
“For a couple that does not have a planner it can be very overwhelming,” she said. “It’s hitting the industry hard all around. It’s not just planners, but other vendors and venues. It’s a loss of business, and depending on how people run their business they might not have any income coming in.”
Burgess said their vendors have worked with them and allowed their deposits to carry over. They extended the due date for other deposits.
“Nothing is being added on. They’re all being so great,” she said.
While postponing the wedding was disappointing, they’re trying to take it in stride.
Burgess called it a “bummer, at most.”
“For both of us, our family and friends just hold so much importance to our lives that a bummer is OK compared to what could have happened if we had gone through with this,” she said.
They have no plans for a honeymoon just yet.
“We would love to go somewhere, but there’s really nowhere to go at this point,” she said.
While they were trying to figure out what to do with their wedding, Burgess got word that the jewelry store where she works is temporarily closed due to the pandemic. She said she’ll be paid for the next two weeks, but may have to apply for unemployment.
President Donald Trump suggested last week that the pandemic could linger into July or even August, but Burgess and Thach are trying to be optimistic about their new plans for a summer wedding.
“There is a worry, but if there are any problems we’ll just have to tackle it. I think the most important part of this deal is that I get Kai and, hopefully, he gets me,” she said.
Laurie Mantegari, who owns Everyday Details in Hampton and also teaches event management and hospitality at Great Bay Community College, began reaching out to her wedding couples early last week to try to stop them from panicking.
“I think we all have to take care of each other. We’re in a tough time right now. We’re all in the same boat in the hospitality industry and we’re trying to get through it that way. I want people to understand that the events are going to happen; we just might have some postponements. ... This just means we have to be really creative right now and problem solve as best we can,” she said.
In addition to helping her couples through the uncertain weeks ahead, Mantegari has offered to provide a free consultation to others who aren’t her clients to assist them as they try to figure things out.
“We all have to take a deep breath,” Mantegari said.