MANCHESTER - Officials with the Manchester Transit Authority announced Wednesday they will resume fixed-route bus service starting June 1.
No fares will be collected for the immediate future and vehicle capacity will be reduced by half to allow social distancing, according to a release.
In addition to transporting passengers to grocery stores, pharmacies and medical appointments, MTA bus service will now include access to all employment in Manchester as capacity allows.
Passengers are strongly urged to wear masks and vehicles will be cleaned throughout the day, MTA officials said.
“All drivers will be required to wear facial coverings and all passengers are strongly encouraged to do so as well,” said MTA Executive Director Mike Whitten in a release. “While voluntary for riders, MTA will not resume fixed route service until we believe we can do so safely. To do that, MTA asks for the help of our passengers, specifically, to wear facial coverings to protect themselves, drivers, and other passengers.”
Any riders exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 will be refused service, the MTA says.
MTA officials said the first phase in a return to fixed-route service will begin June 1 “provided that metrics in New Hampshire continue to improve” and no additional prohibitive measures have been enacted by state or federal officials, they said.
Phase 1 will include full service for the following routes:
- Route #2 - East Industrial Park via Hanover Street
- Route #3 - Airport via Brown Ave
- Route #6 - Mast Road via Bremer Street
- Route #8 - Mall of NH via S. Willow Street
- Route #10 - Mall of NH via Valley Street
These five routes will operate normal service on both weekdays and Saturdays. MTA does not run bus service on Sundays.
The remaining six local routes as well as the Green DASH and MTA's Zip Line Express service to Nashua and Concord will return in later phases, MTA officials said.