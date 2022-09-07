State approves loans for biz that have to repay COVID grants
Buy Now

The Executive Council approved two-year loans for firms that had to repay the federal government for COVID-19 relief they didn't need. Here, the councilors and Gov. Chris Sununu are pictured atop Mount Washington in Sargent's Purchase where the council met Wednesday.

 Exec. Councilor Cinde Warmington's office

SARGENT'S PURCHASE — The state Executive Council approved two-year, no-interest loans to give 300 businesses more time to pay back $12.4 million in grants for COVID-19 relief to the federal government.

When the U.S. Treasury Department announced in late 2020 that it would be seeking “recoupment” of excess money paid to businesses, the Sununu administration aggressively moved to take steps to limit that exposure.