The Executive Council approved two-year loans for firms that had to repay the federal government for COVID-19 relief they didn't need. Here, the councilors and Gov. Chris Sununu are pictured atop Mount Washington in Sargent's Purchase where the council met Wednesday.
SARGENT'S PURCHASE — The state Executive Council approved two-year, no-interest loans to give 300 businesses more time to pay back $12.4 million in grants for COVID-19 relief to the federal government.
When the U.S. Treasury Department announced in late 2020 that it would be seeking “recoupment” of excess money paid to businesses, the Sununu administration aggressively moved to take steps to limit that exposure.
Taylor Caswell, commissioner for the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, said those changes allowed 11,700 other businesses to avoid having to pay their grant money back.
“We have gotten those numbers down significantly, 98% of businesses have not had to deal with this,” Caswell said during the Executive Council meeting Wednesday on the summit of Mount Washington.
Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wolfeboro, hosted the first-ever meeting at the 6,288-foot summit of the state's tallest mountain.
Caswell said the state distributed more than $500 million in federal grants to businesses under the Main Street Relief and Self-Employed Livelihood Funds.
“In the vast majority of cases these programs made a significant difference for businesses hit by the economic downturn during C0VID-I9, in many cases keeping those businesses open and employees working,” Caswell said.
The federal CARES Act required businesses to repay federal grants if firms ended up doing better financially in 2020 than they had expected.
State allowed biz to claim other expenses
In response, Gov. Chris Sununu created a new program allowing businesses to claim other expenses to offset what they had to repay the government. This included spending to upgrade their businesses such as outdoor dining for restaurants and improving indoor air quality for other firms.
“We were very consistent in trying to do what we could to help these companies,” Sununu said.
Caswell said the two-year loan could allow the state to use some of these repaid funds for other expenses eligible under the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
“ These businesses that remain in recoupment not only face continued negative economic impacts of the pandemic but also the burden of repaying in some cases large portions of their initial CARES Act award in a short period of time or the potential of seeing those funds owed to enter collections” Caswell said.
“This requested program would help relieve some of that burden at a time when these small businesses need continued support to further their recovery.”
Caswell said the state needed to get the council to approve these changes by a Sept. 30 deadline for acting on CARES Act spending requests.
“This is the last opportunity to get those resources paid back,” Caswell added.