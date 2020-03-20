Fearing a shortage of masks and other supplies as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, some New Hampshire hospitals are turning to local businesses for donations to help them meet future demand.
Hospital officials say they have enough supplies for now, but they know the situation could turn dire in the days and weeks ahead.
On Friday, Gov. Chris Sununu and the state’s Congressional delegation sent a joint letter to President Donald Trump, urging him to use the Defense Production Act to immediately order the distribution of supplies from the National Strategic Stockpile. New Hampshire and other states, they wrote, “are running dangerously low on supplies needed to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak,” including personal protective equipment (PPE), swabs needed to conduct diagnostic tests, and ventilators.
Earlier this week, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, which operates Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon and several others, made a public plea for construction companies and community members to donate PPE supplies that would not be used while they’re closed during the pandemic.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock spokeswoman Audra Burns said the hospital was running low on supplies, but wasn’t running out. Soon after this week’s plea, supplies like gowns, gloves, masks and hand sanitizer began rolling in.
“This out-of-the-box thinking to face this crisis has resulted in tremendous support and we have been busy collecting supplies … which will be distributed across the D-HH system,” Burns said.
Exeter Hospital says it has adequate supplies at the moment, but it has also reached out to the local business community for things like surgical or "ear loop" masks and hand sanitizer.
“If your organization has a supply that you would be willing to donate to help us develop a critical reserve, that would be greatly appreciated. We recognize that you may need many of these supplies for your own operations or safety, but even a small portion of your supply could make a big difference in the challenging days to come,” the hospital said in a notice seeking donations.
Businesses that are unable to donate supplies now are being asked to reserve some just in case the hospital reaches a “critical point” in the future, it said.
Lauren Collins-Cline, director of communications at Catholic Medical Center, said hospitals everywhere are asking their vendors the same questions: “How much can you get to us, and when can you get it to us?”
“You have a handful of large national suppliers and so you can imagine the pressure that’s on them right now,” she said.
For now, CMC has enough supplies to care for patients, Collins-Cline said. But she said, “What we’re all waiting for is that day when you have 20 or 40 people with COVID-19 come in and need hospitalization, and then all of a sudden your numbers change rapidly.”
Like other hospitals, CMC has been getting donations from local construction companies and other businesses. Could they use more? “Yes, yes, yes,” she said.
Staff at Parkland Medical Center in Derry, Portsmouth Regional Hospital, and Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester — all part of HCA Healthcare — have been asked to conserve PPE as much as possible by following, but not exceeding, guidelines for infection prevention.
“While we currently have an adequate supply of personal protective equipment, we continue to closely evaluate and monitor supply levels daily as the situation continues to evolve," said Parkland spokesman Ryan Lawrence. "We are in close collaboration with our supply chain organization who is monitoring industry information and working with our vendor partners to assess availability, and to ensure we have the necessary supplies to serve our patients and our caregivers. This monitoring includes all types of personal protective equipment."
Portsmouth Regional Hospital has the bed capacity, staffing, supplies and equipment needed at this time, but is working to make sure it will meet the growing demand by accessing the resources, support and best practices across HCA Healthcare. “We have the ability to add bed capacity to certain areas of our hospital, if needed, and we are reviewing best practices of other HCA Healthcare hospitals,” spokeswoman Lynn Robbins said.
Concord Hospital is also short on N95 masks and hand sanitizer, said Jennifer Dearborn, the hospital's director of public affairs. The hospital is asking the public to donate any extra masks and hand sanitizer and is even accepting homemade masks, with a link to a set of instructions posted on its Facebook page.
On its website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that in settings where face masks are not available, homemade masks or bandanas can be used "as a last resort," but are not considered personal protection equipment "since their capability to protect (health care personnel) is unknown."
Suzanne Tammaro, communications director for SolutionHealth, which includes Elliot Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center said in a statement, “We are actively monitoring supply inventories and sharing information and best practice standards for use of personal protective equipment to ensure the safety of staff and patients. Our providers and staff have been extremely engaged and responsive in support of our efforts, and we will look for the support of our community in abiding by the COVID-19 testing guidelines and respect for the value and need for social distancing."
CMC’s Collins-Cline said the hope is that all the drastic measures — closing schools, restaurants and bars; cancelling public gatherings and church services; employees working from home — will prevent a “tsunami” of COVID-19 cases here.
She said it’s critical that people with mild symptoms stay home instead of going to the hospital, where providers will have to use PPE to assess them. “We need to be able to reserve that for interacting with the people who are more severely ill or need to be hospitalized,” she said.
In their letter to the president, the state leaders said a coordinated federal response is critical to get existing supplies distributed to states and ramp up production. “States alone cannot address these shortages, especially when they are competing against each other and the federal government to purchase available resources,” they wrote.
Staff writer Shawne K. Wickham contributed to this report.