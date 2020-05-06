Officials with the Northern New England Poison Center say calls from people’s homes in New Hampshire have increased 25 percent since the COVID-19 pandemic spread to the Granite State.
Karen Simone, a toxicologist with the Northern New England Poison Center (NNEPC), said the spike coincides with the start of stay-at-home orders taking effect in local states, but don’t appear to be connected to President Trump’s recent suggestion that ingesting certain household cleaners can keep people from getting the disease.
According to Simone, the increase could be due to increased home cleaning efforts designed to halt or slow the spread of COVID-19
Calls from New Hampshire homes involving poisonings in children under 6 years of age are up 9% in March and April 2020 over the same time frame in 2018 and 2019, Simone said. Calls involving cleaning products and personal care products and cosmetics -- including hand sanitizers have increased more than medications and foreign bodies, according to Simone.
“We are having more dietary supplement and plant poisonings than usual,” said Simone. “Kids are mostly getting what is more available and within reach while supervising adults are distracted with everything that is going on right now. Poisoning involving small children is often the result of availability and disruption of usual routine.”
But it’s not just kids getting into trouble.
Simone reports calls to the center involving adults 20 years of age and older are up 25% this year over 2018 and 2019. Home calls involving accidental misuse of non-drug products increased 60%.
“We have a 109% increase in these types of accidents involving household cleaning substances,” said Simone. “Many of these cases involve fumes from cleaners used without good ventilation, mixing of cleaners, getting strong cleaners on skin. Some involve people cleaning food like meat wrapped in plastic or the outside of fruit such as bananas, then becoming concerned, especially if it doesn't smell or taste right. Some cases involve people accidentally drinking from cups or bottles that have cleaner or cleaner residue in them.”
Simone said she doesn’t think Trump’s suggestion that injecting household disinfectants could be a coronavirus treatment has resulted in anyone trying to do so and call the center for help.
“We do believe these calls are related to coronavirus,” said Simone. “Cleaner-related calls have increased since the beginning of significant coronavirus concerns. We do not believe that we have had any increase in poisonings since the Washington comments. We have had some pranks.”
Simone said the increase in calls is likely related to parents being at home more, sometimes working at home while watching children and making sure the kids are doing home-schooling, leading to distraction and time for poisonings to occur.
Children at home and in their yards more -- rather than at school, at practice, at organized social events -- can put them in closer contact with plants in and out of the house. Adults are also using cleaners and disinfectants more often and more vigorously than ever before, Simone said, “sometimes leading to inadvisable uses and combinations.”
She said that the poison center recommends people follow advice on cleaning product labels to avoid any physical irritation that might result from mishandling them. Adequately marking product containers, using large marker pens, and storing them separately from food or drinks can help avoid mistaking them for something else.
A sharp increase in poisoning calls has been reported across the United States since the start of the pandemic.
Between January and March there were 45,550 poisonings reported to U.S. poison control centers, a 20% increase from prior years, the CDC reported.
Children ages 5 and younger, who were poisoned by disinfectants like hand sanitizer, made up nearly half of calls involving disinfectants in that time period, the CDC reported. Over 80% of calls involved people ingesting disinfectants, according to the CDC.