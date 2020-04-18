Santa’s Village, Clark’s Bears among summer spots that won’t open at usual time.
Candia Springs Adventure Park is the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.
The water park and aerial adventure course on Route 27 in Candia won’t be opening this year and likely will be closed permanently, said Jeff Woodward, a managing partner with NLI LLC, which owns and operates the park.
Much of the business comes from school groups, summer camps, and Scouts, which Woodward said he believes will be affected more than tourists who would visit the park if it opened this summer.
“We knew that our loss this year would be substantial,” he said, adding that it might take too long for the park to recover if it tried to reopen following this year’s closure.
The Candia park is one of many New Hampshire attractions that face an uncertain season as their opening dates approach.
New Hampshire remains under a stay-at-home order that has closed all non-essential businesses until at least May 4.
The shutdown of preseason preparations means Story Land in Glen won’t be opening by May 23.
Santa’s Village in Jefferson opens by the end of May, but the park says the earliest it will open this year is Father’s Day weekend in June.
Clark’s Bears, a popular attraction in Lincoln, also doesn’t expect to open by Memorial Day weekend.
“Opening day here at Clark’s Bears is currently on ‘paws’ as we wait for guidance from Gov. Sununu. Until restrictions are lifted we remain in hibernation mode, dreaming of better times ahead,” Carol Govoni, president of Clark’s Bears, wrote in a message to the New Hampshire Union Leader.
Canobie Lake Park in Salem usually opens in early May, but remains closed until further notice.
While NLI LLC Inc. will close Candia Springs Adventure Park this year, the company is hopeful that its sister parks — Whale’s Tale Waterpark and Alpine Adventures in Lincoln — will be able to open for the summer season.
Alpine Adventure is open year-round, but has been closed due to the coronavirus.
Whale’s Tale typically opens by the middle of June. Woodward said staff is working to be able to open by then, but it depends on the virus.
If Candia Springs closes for good, the company could take the assets and move them to the Lincoln parks, Woodward said.
“Certainly we’re closed for this year, unless business comes roaring back when we open up and everything seems to be OK, we could reconsider, but at this point, in our mind, we’re saying it may not open,” he said of Candia Springs.
NLI LLC purchased the park formerly known as Liquid Planet at auction for $950,000 in 2015.
Former Liquid Planet owner Kevin Dumont, who founded the park, fell behind on mortgage payments and at one point launched a campaign to try to save it by chaining himself to a water slide and camping out atop the slide tower for two weeks, hoping to attract investors.
Woodward said the company invested about $350,000 in the park, which included adding an aerial and zipline course.
Since purchasing the park, the company has spent the last few years working to attract enough visitors to make it viable.
Business increased by 50 percent last year, Woodward said, but the park still barely broke even.
“Looking at our budget we said, ‘OK, we’re going to be off a minimum of 35 percent this year.’ That’s kind of a no brainer. We’re going to lose a significant amount of money. We don’t have to lose that money if we close. We don’t have to have all the staff,” he said.
The Candia park’s one full-time worker has been transferred to Alpine Adventures. The park employed about 50 seasonal workers during the summer, Woodward said.