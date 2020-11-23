CONCORD – Democratic legislative leaders hoping to double food stamp benefits in time for the holidays learned Monday that $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act money is nearly exhausted.
Taylor Caswell, director of the Governor’s Office for Relief and Recovery, said the unspent balance in the state's block grant is down to $991,000 after several recent moves by Gov. Chris Sununu, including reactivation of $300-per-week stipends for frontline workers in Medicaid programs for long-term care, substance abuse and developmentally disabled clients.
Caswell said Sununu has decided the unspent balance and surplus CARES Act grant dollars in other programs will be deposited in the Unemployment Trust Fund.
Last summer, Sununu decided to use $50 million in CARES Act grants to stabilize the trust fund, which not only avoided a planned tax increase but will reduce the tax rate that employers have to pay early in 2021.
Until this deposit, business employers were going to have to pay higher taxes because the trust fund surplus was poised to fall below an amount that would have triggered a tax hike.
“The bottom line is we are squarely on track to spend all these dollars to the penny,” Caswell said.
“Our plan is to waterfall all the remaining funds into the unemployment trust fund to maintain the solvency of that fund.”
The four top Democrats on Sununu’s Legislative Advisory Board advocated spending $11.9 million in CARES Act grants to give all families on food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a doubling of benefits for December.
Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, on Monday instead proposed increasing SNAP benefits next month by whatever was not spent from all programs before the Dec. 30 deadline that all states have to spend their CARES Act grants.
“At some point we are going to have money left over,” Soucy said.
“There are going to be dollars left in the balance of those programs, and one of the challenges we have is to find mechanisms that already exist that we could plug money into and this seems a perfect place to do it.”
Soucy said any unspent grant money could be given to all clients by increasing the amounts on the electronic benefit transfer cards they use to spend their food stamps.
But Rep. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, said that could pose logistical challenges and potentially hurt some clients if they didn’t spend all the money in time.
“How would we as a state to be able to track those dollars have actually been spent from the card, and if they weren’t, would we have to take that money back from the recipients?” Hennessey said.
Soucy’s bid for the food stamp benefits failed, 4-3, with all Republicans in opposition, all Democrats in support and House Speaker Stephen Shurtleff, D-Penacook, absent.
Senate Republican Leader Chuck Morse said other COVID-related needs exist, and the newly elected Legislature should take those up when it convenes in early 2021.
“I don’t think the GOFERR board is the right place to do that unless there is another reallocation,” Morse said, referring to a possible new COVID-19 relief package from Congress.
Caswell said his office will soon be processing a $110,000 award to the Mascoma Health Center in Canaan that the advisory board had earlier recommended.