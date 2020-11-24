Usually, D-200 is the Heart and Vascular Interventional Unit at Catholic Medical Center. We mostly care for patients who are having minimally invasive heart procedures. For nearly four months this year, we were one of CMC’s isolation units for COVID-19 patients.
We had patients who did not require intensive care, but nonetheless needed to be hospitalized. Our unit became a “hot zone.” Nobody was allowed in who didn’t absolutely have to be there. Anyone coming through our doors had to be prepared to wear the highest level of personal protective equipment (PPE).
Although we couldn’t see anyone’s smiles, we still saw incredible acts of kindness. Early on, we started a positivity board on the unit to help us find the silver lining in the greatest challenge of our careers. Staff reflected on everything from how closely we were working with our colleagues to the perk of avoiding the morning makeup routine, and everything in between.
We realized that when we asked someone how they were doing, we really wanted to know the answer. We helped each other put on and take off our PPE and, in doing so, provided great comfort. We shared tears and hugs and meals … so many donated meals, personal care items and notes of support from our community that we will always be grateful for.
At the grocery store or Dunkin’ Donuts, people would stop and thank us. Strangers would buy us coffee. People hung signs on the fence across from CMC for us to see their support. They would stand outside and wave and cheer us on. Patients would write us notes of gratitude for their care.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a isolating experience for many people, especially for our patients who were hospitalized and could not have visitors. Amid this isolation we saw countless acts of kindness, for which we’ll be eternally thankful. Because of them, we never felt alone.
By the staff of Unit D-200, Catholic Medical Center