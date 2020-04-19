A senior demographer at the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire says state and federal responses to the COVID-19 pandemic should take into account vulnerable rural populations.
“The research that I did illustrates that although rural America has been fortunate that the vast majority of the cases and the deaths have occurred in the urban parts of the country, if this spreads to rural parts of the country, the age structure alone means there is a greater risk,” Kenneth Johnson said last week.
Johnson recently published a brief which says more than 26% of the non-metropolitan population is 60 or older compared to 21% of the metropolitan population. COVID-19 has proven to be more severe, and more deadly, among the older population.
Johnson said that in addition to having an older population, rural Americans have higher incidences of underlying health conditions which may put them at greater risk of complications from COVID-19, including lung and heart issues.
Meanwhile, the types of health care facilities needed to treat COVID-19 may be far away for a person who lives in rural America.
Johnson says while 14% of the nation’s population lives in non-metropolitan counties, less than 10% of the ICU beds are there.
Johnson cites the Washington Post in his brief, which had an article on April 6 which reported nearly 50% of U.S. counties have no ICU beds at all. Most of these are rural counties.
Johnson said New Hampshire has a mixed population, with a much more rural population in the North Country than in the southern part of the state. That is why for state and federal COVID-19 responses to benefit all Granite Staters, they must take the entire population into account.
“These have to work for both rural and urban America. It can’t be just a solution that helps urban America and doesn’t take into account the differences in density and the spread to the population in rural America,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s colleague, Jessica Carson, is a research assistant professor with the Vulnerable Families Research Program at the Carsey School.
Carson agrees with Johnson about making sure state and federal responses to the pandemic take both the needs of rural and urban areas into account.
Carson has been using county level data compiled by the New York Times to see if rural counties with high shares of seasonal houses have higher rates of COVID-19 cases than either urban or other rural areas in America.
Carson found that in the nation’s 199 rural counties where seasonal housing accounts for 25% or more of all housing units, average COVID-19 cases per 100,000 were more than twice as high as in other rural counties and 15% higher than in urban areas as of April 5.
Last week, Carson said that infection gap between rural counties with seasonal housing and rural counties without seasonal homes is starting to dissipate as COVID-19 spreads throughout the country.
Carson said no data is perfect at this point because everything is happening so rapidly, but it is important to track the information she can because there are a number of things that attract people to the northern part of New Hampshire and that is not likely to stop as the weather gets warmer.
“This is really important for New Hampshire because we have a pretty attractive state. Folks are coming in from out of state for various reasons, whether it’s a vacation home or short term rental, or to do day tours of the White Mountains, all of those sorts of things are attractions that the northern part of the state has,” Carson said.
Last week, Gov. Chris Sununu updated his executive order closing all non-essential businesses until at least May 4 to clarify that private and public recreational campgrounds or camping parks can remain open for the purposes of providing parcels of land rented or the placement of a tent or recreational vehicle.
Some town leaders are joining a movement aimed at pressuring Sununu to change his mind and keep campgrounds closed for the health and safety of their residents. They say there are already a number of people in the state from Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York in the Mount Washington Valley.