A federal advisory committee will put off vote on recommending who should get initial limited doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine, until members learn more about the vaccines that could become available first, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar the matter.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a group of external medical experts that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was expected to vote on Tuesday on a plan to prioritize initial doses of any vaccine that proves safe and effective in clinical trials.
The committee may wait until government officials authorize a specific vaccine or vaccines for use before voting on how to give priority to initial doses, according to the report.
There is no approved vaccine for the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus and companies such as Pfizer Inc , AstraZeneca Plc and Moderna Inc have vaccine candidates in late-stage clinical testing.
CDC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.