The CDC’s No. 2 official is pointing to the now-infamous Biogen conference hosted at the Marriott Long Wharf in Boston as a major event that contributed to the spread of the coronavirus.
“During the last week of February, several large events led to further spread of the disease. These included … an international professional conference held in Boston, Massachusetts, with approximately 175 attendees,” wrote Dr. Anne Schuchat, second in command at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in an article the CDC posted Friday.
She is referring to the Feb. 26-27 conference by the biotech company Biogen, where more than 100 of the 175 attendees were infected with the novel coronavirus, fueling the Massachusetts outbreak that has now spiraled into more than 66,000 cases.
Schuchat’s report said large gatherings of people followed by their return to home communities “played a notable role in the early U.S. spread of COVID-19.”
She wrote that at that point in February, coronavirus cases in the United States were still low and federal and local governments didn’t restrict events or gatherings.
Along with the Biogen conference, Mardi Gras celebrations in Louisiana and a funeral in Georgia that had more than 100 attendees were events that led to COVID spread, Schuchat wrote.