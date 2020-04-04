Citing new evidence of how the coronavirus spreads, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings such as grocery stores and pharmacies, where social distancing measures may be difficult.
On its website, the CDC said recent studies show that “a significant portion” of individuals who have the coronavirus lack symptoms, and even those who eventually develop symptoms can transmit the virus to others before those symptoms arise. That means the virus could spread among people in close proximity through speaking, coughing or sneezing, even if they are not showing symptoms, it said.
The health agency continues to stress the importance of maintaining 6-foot distancing. But it said, “CDC is additionally advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus.”
Cloth face coverings can be fashioned from common household items such as kerchiefs, CDC said. But the agency recommends against using surgical masks or N-95 respirators, stressing that these critical supplies “must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders.”