The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Wednesday that pregnant women be vaccinated against the coronavirus, updating its advice after it found no increased risk of miscarriage among those who have been immunized.
With vaccination rates low among pregnant women, the new guidance officially moves the CDC off its previous neutral stance on whether immunization is safe for them. It comes two days after more than 20 health organizations urged vaccinations for pregnant women, those who have recently been pregnant and those who plan to become pregnant. And the statement arrives more than three months after CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said immunization during pregnancy is safe.
Just 23% of pregnant women have received at least one shot of vaccine. The CDC advice applies to all three vaccines, though the one-shot Johnson & Johnson version has not been studied as much as the versions produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, an official said.
"CDC recommends that pregnant people should be vaccinated against COVID-19, based on new evidence about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines," the CDC said in a news release that describes the new guidance. "COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all people 12 years and older, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or trying to get pregnant now or might become pregnant in the future."
Previously, the health agency had said that pregnant women were "eligible" for the vaccine.
With cases of the delta variant of the virus soaring to a daily average of nearly 118,000, according to data analyzed by The Washington Post, the new advice might persuade some women to immunize themselves against covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Sascha Ellington, the team lead for the Emergency Preparedness and Response team in CDC's Division of Reproductive Health, said the new guidance was informed by new data on the vaccine's effects on pregnant women, increased risks of covid-19 in pregnancy and low vaccination rates among the pregnant population. The rise of the delta variant was also a factor.
"Taken together," she said, "the time was right to come out with a stronger recommendation to hopefully increase the vaccination rates in pregnant women and hopefully protect them against covid-19."
In a similar effort Monday, groups including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Academy of Pediatrics said data shows that the vaccine is safe and effective when administered during pregnancy and has no impact on fertility.
"Pregnant individuals are at increased risk of severe COVID-19 infection, including death," the organizations said. "With cases rising as a result of the Delta variant, the best way for pregnant individuals to protect themselves against the potential harm from COVID-19 infection is to be vaccinated."
The CDC said a new analysis of data from the pregnancy registry did not find an increased risk for miscarriage among people who received the mRNA vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy; miscarriage rates were similar to the expected rate generally. Previous findings did not reveal any safety concerns for pregnant people who were vaccinated late in pregnancy or for their infants.
Other research has shown that covid-19 presents a significant risk of complications for pregnant women, including preterm birth.