In 2020, we lost musical legends Charley Pride, John Prine, Trini Lopez and Bruce Williamson, former lead singer of The Temptations, to the ravages of COVID-19.
Tony award-winning playwright Terrence McNally had survived lung cancer but succumbed to the illness on March 24 at the age of 81.
Olympic gold medalist track star Arnie Robinson Jr., Olympic pentathlete Bob Beck and baseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver all died from complications related to COVID-19 last year.
Herman Cain, erstwhile Republican presidential candidate, died in July at 74 after a long battle with the illness.
Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy fame died in May at age 75, and Ellis Marsalis, 85, jazz pianist and patriarch of a renowned musical family, died from complications of the coronavirus on April 1.
Broadway star Nick Cordero, who spent months hospitalized with COVID-19, was just 41 when he died on July 5. “God has another angel in heaven now,” wrote his wife Amanda Kloots.
And last Wednesday, actress Dawn Wells, famous for her role as Mary Ann in the classic TV series “Gilligan’s Island” died from COVID-19 complications. She was 82.