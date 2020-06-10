Nonprofit organizations and churches are sponsoring a walk-up COVID-19 testing site in Manchester Thursday.
Manchester Fire and Health officials will run the testing operation at the corner of Union and Cedar streets, a lot owned by Hope Tabernacle church, said Sarah Jane Knoy of the Granite State Organizing Project. GSOP, Central Latino, St. Augustin Parish and Hope Tabernacle are sponsoring the effort.
Interest in the testing is so strong that all slots are full and another round will be held next week, Knoy said.
Most testing sites in Manchester have been drive-thru sites, with people staying in their car. Knoy said the walk-up site allows people to be tested who don’t have cars, health insurance or a primary care doctor.