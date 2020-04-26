Chambers of commerce across the state are joining forces in ways they never have before to keep their member businesses in the loop about government aid programs and to promote public support for small businesses, while many are seeing their sales decimated by pandemic-forced closures and the evaporation of the events market.
When Donna Morris, the president of the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce, saw that disaster loans and payroll program money wasn’t getting to businesses as fast as hoped, she tried to come up with some ideas to help create an influx of revenue to help cover company overhead in the near term.
That’s when she came up with Gift Card Wednesdays, a weekly promotion to encourage people to support their favorite small businesses by buying gift cards.
“Gift cards are a great way to help small businesses,” Morris said.
Morris said she has been buying gift cards from area businesses, taking a photo of the card with the storefront in the background and posting it on social media with the hashtag “#shoplocalnh.”
“That kind of visibility helps people be like ‘Oh, they’re still open?’” Morris said.
Some businesses are offering promotions that apply additional value to gift cards purchased by customers. Others like Tuscan Kitchen and Tuscan Market are putting aside a portion of gift card proceeds for a relief fund meant to help out its front-line employees, many of whom have been laid off.
But while revenues are down for everyone, gift card money can go a long way toward helping small businesses cover basic expenses.
Rosey Bedrosian Najjar, the owner of Gourmet Bites Catering in Salem, said they have a cafe serving breakfast and lunch through pickup and delivery, but the catering business, which traditionally covers at least half of her business, has dried up as events are canceled for the next few months.
“The catering is just gone right now,” Najjar said.
With the loss of dine-in service, she’s making less than half of what she usually makes.
A few people in the area are still working and buying food from her, Najjar said, which she’s thankful for. But corporate clients and big-ticket events used to keep her afloat.
“Next week is rent, and I don’t know if that’s gonna happen, but right now we’re paying the utility bills,” Najjar said.
She said she did get an influx of aid from one of her regular customers, who bought $3,000 worth of gift cards, which goes a long way toward helping.
Morris, who is a member and past president of a professional networking group for chamber leaders called the New Hampshire Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (NHACCE), shared her Gift Card Wednesday idea with the group, and so far she says about 10 other chambers across the state are participating.
Wendy Hunt, the chair of NHACCE and the president of the Greater Merrimack Souhegan Valley Chamber of Commerce, said that’s just one of the ways chambers of commerce are teaming up during this pandemic to help businesses.
Hunt said that the organization has turned itself into a conduit connecting chambers to one another, and to government officials and elected leaders.
“Typically NHACCE was for peer networking,” Hunt said. “We’ve kind of redefined ourselves during this COVID-19 crisis.”
They’ve done some virtual webinars between folks like Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and other delegates and chamber leaders, and then shared the recordings with the business members of each participating chamber.
And they hold a weekly call between chamber leaders and New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell every Wednesday morning that is also shared with business members.
They discuss government aid programs like Small Business Administration disaster loans and payroll programs, and how laid-off employees can access unemployment benefits.
“We actually do have really great connections throughout the state, and it helps get the word out,” Hunt said.
Meanwhile, they are continuing to share ideas like Gift Card Wednesdays to help businesses. Chambers are creating COVID-19 pages on their websites, and listing all the companies still open for business.
And Hunt said they are broadening their view to see what chambers of commerce in neighboring New England states are doing in the hopes of discovering new ideas to support area businesses.
Throughout all this, Hunt said chambers are struggling to figure out how to keep their own organizations from collapsing as their own sources of revenue have similarly disappeared. Hunt said chambers usually raise money through member dues, sponsorships and fundraiser events.
And unlike their member businesses, chambers have not qualified for any of the government aid programs passed by Congress to date because they are 501c(6) organizations.
Hunt said they have lobbied the state’s congressional delegates to include 501c(6) groups in a future round of relief funding, but she said even the latest small business aid bill passed by the House on Thursday did not include them.
“We’re getting hit hard. Chambers, we rely on events revenue, there’s no events, we rely on dues, mostly from small businesses,” Morris said. “Our livelihood is in this but, more importantly, this is our mission to help small businesses.”