CONCORD – Fewer poker and blackjack players will take part, wearing of face coverings by all will be "highly" recommended and handling food or cash at the gambling table will be banned.
Those amount to the COVID-19, new normal rules once games resume at the 12 locations where casino-style gambling generates $10 million a year for New Hampshire charities.
The Charitable Gaming Operators Association has asked Gov. Chris Sununu and officials with the state Division of Public Health Services to let them open upon the onset of “Phase 2” of reopening New Hampshire’s economy.
No date for the start of that second phase has been set.
“We think this will do the job,” said James Rafferty, general manager of the River Casino and Sports Bar in Nashua.
Operations will likely resume even earlier in phase one for driver’s education where teacher and student must wear a mask during the lesson and no one else is allowed in the car.
State Rep. William Marsh, R-Wolfeboro, said he’s glad New Hampshire isn’t waiving the driving test requirement during the pandemic as some states have done.
“These kids have not gotten their behind the wheel training,” Marsh said. “I think that would be a mistake even for a public health perspective because of the teen accidents that it would cause.”
Indoor sports, driver's ed move ahead
Reopening rules for indoor sports such as hockey, basketball, soccer and tennis also are moving forward. In the early going, there will be no contact competition allowed with the focus instead on “drills and skills” training.
Players, staff and guests are encouraged to wear masks if they come within three feet of each other and group sizes including coaches are limited to 10 under these new rules.
The Economic Reopening Task Force unanimously voted Wednesday to give the green light to all these activities. Now each must get the approval of Gov. Sununu and DPHS experts.
In 2019, the state received $3 million in taxes from these charitable games that take place at sites in Belmont, Berlin, Concord, Hampton, Keene Lebanon, Manchester, two in Nashua, Rochester, Salem and Seabrook.
Rafferty said the operators employ 750 workers.
A typical blackjack table will have seven or eight seats for players; poker games are most profitable for charities when 10 are taking part, Rafferty said.
These rules will limit blackjack players to four and poker players to six at any one time.
“We are talking about cutting the population in half,” Rafferty said.
Lisa Withrow, operator of the Chasers Poker Room and Casino in Salem, said her business supports 14 charities.
"Not only are we a relief from their stress and everything they're going through on a regular basis, especially with all this added to them, our room employs 80 people, and that's a lot of people that are unemployed," Withrow recently said to the reopening study group.
Beefing up mask advice
All staff must wear face coverings and players would be offered masks, gloves and the use of hand sanitizers.
The task force agreed to more strongly word its recommendation that players wear masks after one of its members, State Rep. Ed Butler, D-Hart’s Location, said the risk of transmission is always present.
“With inside venue, patrons wear coverings within the six-foot space, we have gone beyond recommending and said in a situation where people should be required to wear face masks,” said Butler who in the past went with his "avid gambling" brother to casinos.
Rafferty said the rules also limit “touchpoints” of three items, gambling chips, cards and cash.
Players must cash in or out of a game at the cashier and not at the table while chips and cards are to be regularly disinfected.
State Sen. Shannon Chandley, D-Amherst, asked if the stress of COVID-19 could lead to more addicted gambling once these games open.
Rafferty said all operators have good relations with an advocacy group for addicted gamblers.
“We aren’t putting our heads in the sand when it comes to problem gambling. I don’t think these circumstances will create any kind of spike,” Rafferty added.
Sununu now has nine different recommendations for reopening activity the task force has endorsed from houses of worship and expanded lodging to outdoor weddings, museums and art galleries.
Organizers of the Deerfield Fair made their presentation Thursday for bringing back that iconic event this fall.
The task force’s focus next week will be working on rules that could bring back movie theaters, bowling alleys, road racing events and adult day care according to D.J. Bettencourt, Sununu’s policy director and staff liaison to the group.