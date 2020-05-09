Some charitable gaming operators in New Hampshire that have space for outdoor seating plan to reopen for food service on May 18.
An inspector was at Ocean Gaming Casino in Hampton on Friday, where the plan is to have tables on the second-floor deck that overlooks Ocean Boulevard and Hampton Beach.
They also plan to have tables outside at ground level if that is possible.
Gaming supervisor and bar manager Alfred Johnson said they are looking forward to reopening for food services.
“We just want to open; get some of our people back to work, and that’s about it,” Johnson said.
Johnson said all the employees will be wearing a mask. Some may be wearing, if possible, a face shield instead, Johnson explained.
Hand sanitizer will be in a variety of places for patrons and employees to use.
As it stands now, people will not need to call ahead for reservations, but if they walk up and the tables are full, they will have to come back at an assigned time.
When gambling is permitted by state officials, Johnson said they plan to proceed slowly.
“We’re going to go really slow on the gaming tables — like really slow,” Johnson said.
Johnson said only 14 of 30 gaming machines will be operating so the machines can be spaced out.
Since Boston Billiard Club & Casino in Nashua announced that it plans to reopen for outdoor dining on May 18, people have been calling to see if they can go inside to play pool or go into the casino.
The answer is no, says Director of Marketing Kevin McMahon. He and others in the charitable gaming industry expect to fully reopen when indoor dining is permitted by state officials again.
“Indoor dining would have to happen before any gaming happens,” McMahon said. “We hope that those go hand-in-hand.”
McMahon says they are looking forward to having their patio and beer garden reopen for dining services.
Their liquor license allows for 65 people to be outside. There is plenty of room for that if there are modifications to the original layout, McMahon said.
“We’re moving tables as we need to, and utilizing space that wasn’t previously used for tables to allow for that space to occur,” McMahon said.
McMahon said the safety of employees and customers are the top priority and all best practices will be followed. Employees will have their temperatures taken before each shift.
There is a new point-of-sale system so servers can take orders on tablets and customers can pay without having to pass the device back and forth, McMahon said.
People will need to make reservations prior to arrival at Boston Billiard Club & Casino.
Some charitable gaming operations will not reopen for outdoor dining, even if they have the space.
At The Brook in Seabrook, CEO Andre Carrier is holding off on reopening even though they have a large plot of land.
The Brook’s sister property, Eureka Casino Resort in Mesquite, Nev., is also shut down until further notice. They are currently focused on working with entrepreneurs who are developing innovations to make the hospitality, entertainment and travel industries safer, Carrier said.
“For instance, there is equipment, and we are all seeing it now, that uses alcohol that can effectively be vaporized and sprayed on surfaces to sterilize them and the only application for that prior to the last three months was in surgical laboratories,” Carrier said.
“A lot of people want access to this technology but it’s probably clunky, it’s probably heavy and it probably has a lot of cables and cords. So, what are the units we can use in the hospitality and the travel industry?”
Carrier said Eureka Casinos has created a document with over 30 pages that provides an overview of the safety measures they will use once they are allowed to reopen. In addition to plexiglass barriers at each point of contact, employees will wear gloves and masks.
There will also be gloves and masks available for customers, Carrier said.
Carrier said he is certain there will be permanent changes to the gaming industry because of COVID-19, but through technology and innovation it will be faster and feel less intrusive.