Charitable gaming operators in New Hampshire are hoping to reopen soon and say the nonprofit organizations that benefit from gambling revenues need the influx of money.
When Gov. Chris Sununu issued an emergency order on March 16 prohibiting gatherings of people for social, spiritual or recreational activities, officials at the New Hampshire Lottery Commission shut down charitable gaming events.
James Rafferty, general manager of The River Casino and Sports Bar in Nashua, said if the governor gives the nod, the facilities could reopen by mid-May.
“I think the charitable gaming people can be prepared to open effectively. Nobody believes it’s going to be closer than May 18, which is what we set it as for our guess of when reopening will be,” Rafferty said.
Andre Carrier is CEO of The Brook in Seabrook, the former Seabrook Greyhound Park.
Carrier said the 90,000-square-foot facility just off Exit 1 on Interstate 95 has plenty of space for social-distancing requirements, which might be in place for some time once charitable gaming is reopened.
“Every point of guest interaction is now going to have plexiglass barriers. So, if you walk up to cash in your chips, there is a plexiglass barrier. The same thing where you do ticketing for a horse wager. The same thing when you order your food, there is a plexiglass barrier. We wouldn’t have imagined doing this before, but now that’s something that brings you comfort,” Carrier said.
Carrier said the number of people allowed into The Brook will likely be limited; customers’ temperatures may be taken before they are admitted. Employees will be wearing masks. He said The Brook will change the way games are played so customers do not have to touch cards or chips as much.
“We’re going to design for it. We’re going to plan for it. Here’s what we know. People want to get back to doing things that they love,” Carrier said.
Under state law, charities are entitled to at least 35% of gaming profits. It is estimated that nonprofit organizations earn between $35,000 to $60,000 during their established week at large gaming operators.
The River Casino and Sports Bar works with 36 charities who each get a portion of the profits 10 days per year.
“This money is so important to these charities. Once they get on the calendar, they really depend on it on a regular basis, an annual basis,” Rafferty said.
Corpus Christi Food Pantry and Assistance and Nashua Children’s Home have each received over $100,000 over the course of 12 years through charitable gaming, Rafferty said.
Concord lobbyist Rick Newman said charitable gaming raised close to $10 million for local nonprofit organizations in 2019.
“We’re a huge source of revenue for charities, but we’re also not a very well-known source,” Newman said.
Capt. Patrick Cheetham of the Londonderry Police Department is the immediate past band master for the New Hampshire Police Association Pipes and Drums in Manchester. The nonprofit honors the state’s fallen law enforcement officers by providing musical accompaniment to funeral and memorial services.
The band also celebrates the accomplishments of active and retired law enforcement officers, veterans and service members by playing at ceremonies, graduations, retirements and charitable events, according to its website.
Cheetham says the association took in about $40,000 during its seven days at Boston Billiard Club & Casino in Nashua last year.
He said the money is helping this year because parades and other events have been cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Without charitable gaming last year, we’d be in dire straits right now,” Cheetham said.
Boston Billiard Club & Casino also hosts the United Way of Greater Nashua and Home Health & Hospice Care in Merrimack for a week each year.
Michael Apfelberg, president of the United Way of Greater Nashua, says the charitable gaming week in had to be postponed this year — just as the nonprofit began responding to the community’s needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When it happens, I’m sure it will still be great, but it won’t be until later in the year, so for us, it’s more of a cash flow issue than anything else because we have expenses we need to pay out now,” Apfelberg said.
As of April 17, the United Way of Greater Nashua had given out 30,000 breakfasts and lunches through its volunteer network to schoolchildren participating in remote learning, Apfelberg said.
The United Way had anticipated receiving $40,000 to $45,000 from its charitable gaming week.
Tina Andrade, director of development at Home Health & Hospice Care, says its week at Boston Billiard Club & Casino was scheduled to begin on March 16. The organization, which has received about $157,000 over the last three years, plans to reschedule once charitable gaming is reopened.
“It has been an outstanding way for us to help this demographic that we really need to help in our communities who have no insurance and have no resources,” Andrade said.
Kevin McMahon, director of marketing for Boston Billiard Club & Casino, says it has donated $5.6 million to nonprofits based in New Hampshire since starting charitable gaming in 2016.
McMahon says the casino is also preparing to reopen once Sununu gives the go-ahead. It is looking at options for maintaining social distancing, cleaning chips more frequently and limiting capacity.