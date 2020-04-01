The number of reports of child abuse have been halved since New Hampshire closed schools and started practicing social distancing, according to alarmed child advocacy groups.
Teachers, child care workers and other "child-facing professionals" are the primary reporters of child abuse and neglect in New Hampshire, according to the Granite State Children's Alliance and other groups. But with no school and stay-at-home orders, those children are not being seen on a regular basis.
The state Division of Children Youth and Families reported a 50 percent drop in child abuse and neglect reports in the first two weeks of COVID-19, according to the private organization Waypoint.
"While not unexpected that there would be a drop in reports, this rapid decline is alarming," Waypoint said in a statement.
Meanwhile, times of stress, uncertainty and financial hardship lead to an increase in family violence,the Granite State Children's Alliance and New Hampshire network of Child Advocacy Centers said in a statement.
The organizations urged New Hampshire adults to keep an eye on children in their neighborhood, in their child's internet chat rooms, in virtual classrooms and in gaming systems.
"In other words, any time adults have contact with children; it presents the opportunity to check on their wellbeing and safety," the Granite State Alliance said.
The organizations stressed that all New Hampshire adults are mandated reporters, and one does not have to provide abuse or neglect. A reporter only has to suspect it.
Reports can be made confidentially to DCYF at 800.894.5533.