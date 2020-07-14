LACONIA -- Saying “it will not be easy” for lawmakers to agree on another round of federal coronavirus pandemic relief, U.S. Sen Jeanne Shaheen is nonetheless hopeful it’s possible.
Shaheen made her remarks Tuesday morning at the close of a visit to the Lakes Region Boys & Girls Club after talking to several child care service providers and Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer.
“You all know very directly,” Shaheen said of the pandemic’s burden on families, and how many people have lost jobs or had to work remotely from home without the benefit of child care.
After asking the child care providers if the current pandemic aid is sufficient, Shaheen was told that it is not. Parents are split on what is safe, the providers said, with some believing that while it’s not OK to send their children back to school because of coronavirus fears, it's OK to put them back in child care.
Jim Holmes, director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region, said not all his young charges are eager to return.
One youngster was “so freaked out” about COVID-19, Holmes, said, that he stopped attending the program, while “others were afraid to use the bathroom at first.”
Holmes said he hasn’t seen some children since February.
“Finding qualified staff has been the biggest challenge this summer,” Holmes said.
Other concerns voiced to Shaheen were about greater access to funds to pay for child care and the fact that the post-pandemic workforce will look different, with more parents working remotely yet still needing child care.
Hosmer, a former state senator who like Shaheen is a Democrat, said the real question is whether the priorities identified by the participants in Tuesday’s sit-down would get funded.
“The values we all share at this table,” he said, “are not shared” by members of the Trump administration. Hosmer singled out Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos by name.
Last month, Shaheen introduced the Child Care is Essential Act, which would create a $50 billion Child Care Stabilization Fund “to stabilize the child care sector and support providers in their efforts to safely reopen and operate.” Shaheen said that if the act becomes law, about $100 million of that would go to New Hampshire.