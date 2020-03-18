Christmas lights to lift spirits in Farmington during coronavirus scare

The Christmas lights in downtown Farmington will be switched on Thursday to brighten the dark days ahead as the coronavirus pandemic grips the globe.
Town officials have given the OK for the Farmington Preservation and Improvement Organization to turn on the lights that were scheduled to be taken down on March 28.
With anxiety growing by the hour, the group decided to flip the switch to bring the community together in the same way that it does each Christmas.
“I think it’s a wonderful gesture that will help brighten the spirits of people. Right now we’re in a very difficult time,” Town Administrator Arthur Capello said.
The town owns the lights and pays the electricity bill, but the preservation group is responsible for maintaining the lights, hanging them up and taking them down.
Capello said the lights will be something positive for residents.
While Strafford County has not yet reported a known case of coronavirus, there are 26 cases in New Hampshire - 14 of which are in neighboring Rockingham County.
“We are finding ourselves in difficult times. And as a community, we are working together to help each other. FPIO would like to take this opportunity to light up downtown Farmington and bring the joy of the beautiful lights to each of you,” the group said in a message posted Wednesday on its Facebook page.
The idea has been well-received.
“This is beautiful and something people can see without leaving their vehicles and breaking social distancing practices. Brilliant,” Kim Hackett wrote on the group’s page.
Meanwhile, the town is preparing for possible impacts from the coronavirus. Capello said department heads are ready to operate with skeleton crews if necessary.
Some communities that have restricted public access, but Farmington’s town offices remain open while officials keep a close eye on the situation.
Unlike some natural disasters and local emergencies, the threat to public health and the short- and long-term impacts on the economy and society as a whole are unknown.
“With this situation there is no end in sight,” Capello said.