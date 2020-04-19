The situation the world is facing is certainly new for most people. Sure, we’ve had some other viruses and dangerous diseases to deal with, but from what I can remember, we’ve never seen anything quite like what COVID-19 has done.
The world economy is ravaged. We are seeing unemployment numbers that shock us all. Loved ones and friends are sick, and some are dying. It’s a situation that has produced news and stories that are difficult to comprehend.
Even though we hear about a lot of extremely concerning and negative things, it’s important to also see the positive things that are happening around us, and the good that comes out of the most challenging times.
Buried in all of the depressing and sad news are stories of hope. Businesses and people giving back and doing their part to support those who have been impacted by COVID-19. The media has covered the challenges we are facing very well, and there is no way you can get away with watching news of any type, without hearing something about the pandemic.
And every once in a while, you’ll catch a positive story in between the headlines. This newspaper covered quite a few of these stories. I enjoy reading them, as they remind us that generally speaking, people are good and go above and beyond during difficult and challenging times.
A lot of businesses are struggling during this period of time. And interestingly, there are some businesses that are thriving.
I consider myself extremely fortunate to be working for a company that is doing well during a time when so many are not. As a result, decisions were made for us to leverage our resources, time and people to do our part and give back.
Several executives at our company, SoClean in Peterborough, leveraged international connections they had to source several different types of masks that are used by medical professionals on the front line of the COVID-19 battle. They worked with several local entrepreneurs and business leaders and gathered donations that would be used to purchase the masks and then donate them to health care facilities across New Hampshire. These donations allowed the company to donate over 250,000 masks. It was impressive.
In addition to the work that happened behind the scenes to source and deal with all of the logistics needed to get the masks into the United States, there were a lot of other volunteers at at our company who spent time over the last few weekends delivering masks to medical facilities as well as to numerous first responders.
Often, efforts like these are much more complex than they may appear to be. In this situation, there were a lot of people who worked countless hours, sacrificed their personal time and were able to provide a much needed and important service to communities throughout New Hampshire.
There was one person at SoClean in particular who was the brains behind most of the logistics and coordinating volunteers, shipments and inquiries from hundreds of medical facilities. Eric Burbank is one of the most humble, selfless and hard-working people I have worked with in my career. He organized the majority of this massive effort, and if you ever ask him about it, he’d probably change the subject.
People step up and go above and beyond during times like this. It’s refreshing to see, important to recognize and a subtle reminder that we’re all in this together.