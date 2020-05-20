Catholic churches across New Hampshire can begin distribution of Holy Communion to the faithful starting this weekend.
The announcement comes as an online petition called on the Diocese of Manchester to reopen all public Masses.
Bishop Peter A. Libasci wrote a letter to parishioners saying the move is an “interim measure” until public Masses can resume.
“Under this interim plan, priests will be using strict safety precautions and will be provided guidance regarding timing, entry and exit procedures, and training of volunteers,” he wrote in the letter dated Tuesday.
Distribution can start at any parish that can safely do so this weekend. All parishes will implement the plan before the end of the month, according to the letter.
“We are continuing to work on the resumption of the celebration of public Mass. One of the items that we are addressing is the State of New Hampshire’s current restriction on gatherings of 10 or more people,” Libasci said. “Although this restriction has begun to be relaxed in certain contexts, the state (as of the time of writing) has not yet done so with respect to gatherings for worship.”
The petition on change.org calls for Libasci to reopen all public Masses.
“New Hampshire has an exceedingly small number of persons infected and has lost precious few to COVID-19, and our ability to worship is not only at least as essential as all other services that remained open during this time and those now being allowed to re-open, but is also a right guaranteed by the constitutions of the State of New Hampshire and the Unites States of America,” the petition reads.
Libasci said he has been “fortified by witnessing all the broadcast Masses, pastor video messages, live online rosaries,” and other ways parishes have adapted.
“Even though we cannot return fully to public celebration of the Mass immediately, I am very hopeful that we will have public liturgies available soon--even if they will inevitably come with modifications. In the meantime, priests continue to celebrate Holy Mass privately, and to offer the Sacrament of Reconciliation to individuals,” he wrote.