CONCORD – Citing robust state revenues, Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday urged House and Senate budget writers to add $70 million of spending to his proposed $13 billion two-year state budget plan.
Sununu’s added wish list includes matching money to preserve the Small Business Development Center, and state aid to restore family resource centers for at-risk children.
This marks an about-face for Sununu on both counts, since supporters of these programs had criticized his initial budget that would have cut their spending.
Sununu wrote a letter to the chairmen and ranking Democrats on the Senate and House finance committees.
This came a day after the Union Leader reported that February tax and fee growth had helped the state build a revenue surplus of more than $100 million more than had been expected prior to the pandemic.
“The newly released February data show unaudited revenue performance 17 percent above plan for these same taxes — a tremendous improvement that speaks to the robust nature of this economic recovery,” Sununu wrote in his letter. “When the pandemic first arrived this time last year, none of us could have predicted an economic picture as bright as our economic reality today.”
Sununu, 46, noted that he had based his budget on less than 2 percent growth in each of the next two years, and he would expect legislators to add back more spending if the economy continued to recover from impacts due to COVID-19.
The Sununu letter doesn’t specify the amounts for his spending except the $70 million total.
But Sununu had cut in his budget an annual $440,000 contribution to the SBDC that allowed it to leverage $750,000 in grants.
SBDC Director Liz Gray had confirmed losing the state match would mean the program would have to shut down.
Dems had attacked over SBDC initial cut
On Wednesday, Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester and ranking House Finance Committee Democrat Mary Jane Wallner of Concord condemned Sununu’s initial budget move on the SBDC.
“Though this program has resulted in thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in revenue for the state, Sununu’s budget zeroes out funding for the program that requires a modest cash match from the state to receive federal funding,” Soucy and Wallner wrote in an op-ed.
“This would be devastating to our state and to our economy and is just another example of how Governor Sununu’s budget cuts programs that are critical to our state.”
Several advocacy groups for children including New Futures, MomsRising, the New Hampshire Children’s Trust and Family Support New Hampshire had organized to pressure Sununu to restore the family resource centers and parental assistant programs that initially were cut.
“We cannot let this (cut to) happen, and now we need to work together to ensure that the legislature restores these funds in the upcoming budget negotiations,” the groups posted in an action alert on social media.
The other additional spending Sununu urged lawmakers to add back was for transitional housing in the Department of Corrections, filling vacant, civilian jobs in the Department of Safety and jobs in the Department of Information Technology that provide shared services with other state agencies.
The House Finance panel has begun holding hearings as it builds its own spending plan for release next month and would be the first place to consider Sununu’s request to add money due to higher tax and fee receipts in recent months.
“I encourage the legislature to consider this strong positive trend in revenue performance as the budget works its way through the process,” Sununu added.