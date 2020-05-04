Frank and Carol-Ann Dahlmeyer, the owner of Bagels Plus in North Conway, had to lay off all seven of their employees after COVID-19 precautions limited their shop to takeout only. In the weeks since then, they've rehired six of those employees, expanded their menu and started offering free delivery.
Thanks to a makeshift drive-thru, support from the community, and a loan through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, the Dahlmeyers have been able to keep the business going.
They recently received another boost from Citizens Bank, which awarded the business with a grant of $15,000.
Bagels Plus now has plans of being fully staffed once again, and part of the grant money will help them fund an outdoor seating area, according to a news release from Citizens Bank.
Receiving the help from Citizens Bank also was a factor with the decision to go forward with a fundraiser to benefit the Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation. It would replace an event that had to be canceled due to COVID-19.
"Receiving this grant from Citizens solidified our decision to go forward in doing this without having any financial worries about doing so," Frank Dahlmeyer said in a statement. "We are now in the beginning stages of planning the event, and it looks like it should happen before the end of May. I cannot express my heartfelt thanks."
Citizens Bank is awarding grants of $15,000 to 12 small businesses in New Hampshire and Vermont as part of its Small Business Recovery grant program.
The grants are being issued to Citizens Bank small business customers to help them continue operating and recover from adverse conditions brought on by the pandemic.
“These grants will go directly to New Hampshire and Vermont small businesses, providing them with much needed cash flow and support to help them stabilize amidst the devastating impacts of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Jack Murphy, president of business banking for Citizens Bank, in a statement.
On April 6, Citizens announced a $5 million commitment to aiding communities, including $4.2 million in support of small businesses in the bank’s service area. As part of this overall commitment, Citizens is awarding 134 direct grants to small businesses.
Here are the other companies receiving $15,000 grants:
• Better Business...Better Foods Inc., Milford.
• Brookside Market and Deli, Exeter.
• Corliss Eames LLC DBA Clover Gift Shop, Woodstock, Vt.
• Gray Consulting and Therapy LLC, East Hampstead
• LONDONMiddlebury LLC, South Burlington, Vt.
• Media Power Youth, Manchester.
• Prime Lifetime Services, Amherst.
• Think Design, Exeter.
• Vermont Ride Network Holdings Inc., South Burlington, Vt.
• Widmer & Davis Artisan Distilleries LLC, Newport.
• Wristies, Rollinsford.