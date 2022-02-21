KEENE — Two weeks after renewing a mask mandate, City Council members have rescinded the citywide ordinance in the face of dropping COVID cases.
“One of the main objectives of this ordinance was to get things under control at the hospital. From the numbers that we’ve seen for the past couple of weeks, I think we’ve gotten there and we’re headed there with departments opening back up and the ICU no longer at capacity,” City Councilor Bryan Lake said. “I think we’re headed in the right direction and I think we’ve done what we’ve meant to accomplish. That doesn’t mean I’m going to stop wearing my mask because I continue to care about the people in our community and If I get it and I don’t know it I want to make sure I’m not giving it to those around me. But I don’t think that we should continue mandating that people do that.”
City Councilors were split on the matter during their Thursday meeting — deadlocked in a 7-7 vote. Mayor George Hansel cast a tie-breaking vote to decide the matter and said ‘yes’ in favor of the motion to rescind the two-month-old ordinance.
The City Council had enacted a mask mandate, ordering people to wear masks in any public indoor space earlier in the pandemic. The mandate was dropped when the vaccine became available and the weather turned warm. However, a spike in cases this fall caused Cheshire Medical Center President and CEO Don Caruso to urge City Council members to bring the mandate back, which they did on Dec. 16.
City Councilors opposed to rescinding the ordinance Thursday night said it was too soon to end the mandate. This included Councilor Randy Filiault, who said the ordinance should be extended another two weeks.
“I think we should vote on the side of caution, two more weeks … I think it’s a reasonable and fair compromise,” Filiault said.
Councilor Bettina Chadbourne said the City Council was facing a tough decision and so had reached out to Caruso for more information.
“The numbers are going down, many states are dropping it, CDC came out not too long ago — within days — saying it’s a little bit soon,” she said.
Chadbourne said that according to Caruso, Cheshire Medical Center as of two weeks ago was still seeing a 20.4% positivity rate in the community, not including home tests. She said this indicates transmission rates remain high. Keeping the mandate in place will continue to protect the “vulnerable vaccinated,” she said.
“The pandemic is not over. Stopping masking too soon will perpetuate the cycle of more people getting sick,” Chadbourne said.
She added that according to Caruso there are currently two COVID-19 patients in Cheshire Medical Center’s ICU.
Councilor Kate Bosley, who was in favor of doing away with the ordinance, said that two patients in the ICU is a big improvement over the 25 patients it was holding when Caruso first asked the city to bring back the mandate. She added it is her understanding the ICU is able to accommodate up to 10 patients normally.
“I think the people who are going to wear masks are wearing them and the people who are not going to wear masks are not going to wear them,” Bosley added.
City Councilor Michael Remy said cases spiked at a time home testing became widely available. “I question the correlation there,” he said.
City Councilor Michael Giacomo said the ordinance helped flatten the curve and now it is time to make masks optional again.
“The mantra was ‘flatten the curve.’ That’s why it went in place and that is what we were trying to do,” Giacomo said. “The curve’s flat. The curve that we are referring to here is the number of ICU beds not overwhelming our health care system.”
He added that in the past two weeks cases have gone down 59% across New Hampshire, in which 99% of the communities have not had mask mandates. The communities that are the same size as Keene and the ones that are larger and smaller that don’t have mandates have the same positivity rates as Keene currently, he said.
“All of their curves look identical to Keene’s,” he said. “The question is, ‘Is this mask mandate actually accomplishing anything. … At this point now, the numbers just don’t support it. There is no evidence that what we are doing right now is actually helping.”