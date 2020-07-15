Coos County, the last New Hampshire county to record a case of coronavirus, recently reported two cases in Berlin.
The infected are employees of the Androscoggin Valley Hospital and the City of Berlin.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, there were a total of 11 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday in Coos County — the fewest of the state’s 10 counties — with three current positive cases, but with no hospitalizations or deaths.
On Wednesday, Berlin City Manager Jim Wheeler in an e-mail said the affected employee, who is quarantining at home, “has some symptoms but is doing OK.”
“When we learned of the test result we immediately engaged Public Health and contact tracing was performed,” he wrote.
James Patry, the marketing director for the North Country Healthcare consortium that includes Androscoggin Valley Hospital, said in an e-mail Tuesday that AVH learned on July 10 that several days earlier “one of our employees tested positive” for coronavirus.
“This team member is quarantined at home and the necessary steps to reduce any risks to others were implemented immediately and will continue to be administered,” said Patry.
As with the city of Berlin, the state “has been in contact with AVH and is managing, through its routine protocol, contact tracing to best disrupt the virus transmission line and inform those who may have come into contact with this team member,” said Patry.
He said AVH “has contacted hospital employees and patients who may have come into contact with this team member” and that “Any and all appropriate testing will be administered.”
