Manchester public tennis courts opened Wednesday under guidelines that stress as little contact as possible between players and even with tennis balls.
In an announcement delivered Wednesday afternoon, parks chief Mark Gomez said courts are open at Livingston, Derryfield and Youngsville parks as well as West and Memorial high schools.
The Rock Rimmon Park courts for pickleball, an adaptation of tennis, will open around June 17.
"Tennis is a non-contact sport, played outdoors, in which physical distancing is easy to maintain," reads the statement. It goes on to say that no activity is risk-free, but U.S. Tennis Association's guidelines make it substantially safe.
The decision reflects the gradual reopening of recreational opportunities in the city.
While playgrounds and hard courts closed in March, city parks, grass fields and trails have never closed.
In early May, Manchester Waterworks opened the parking lot at Lake Massabesic for park visitors.
On May 11, Gov. Chris Sununu allowed golf courses to open, and the city allowed parking at Massabesic Lake. Gomez said the city's disc golf courses are open, too.
The city allows organizations to reserve baseball and soccer fields for amateur and youth sports. But group size, at least for now, is limited to 10 people and the fields are available for team-based training. No competitions or contact sports are allowed.
However, basketball courts, swimming pools and playgrounds remain closed.
According to United States Tennis Association the guidelines, players should avoid unnecessary contact with balls. For example, they should use a racket and foot to lift a ball off the ground rather than bend to pick it up.
The guidelines say that it's possible but unlikely that balls can transmit the COVID-19 virus.
Guidelines call for staying 6 feet apart, even when playing doubles tennis, washing hands, wiping down rackets after play and avoiding touching one's face after handling a ball.
Balls from other courts should not be touched.