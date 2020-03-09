MANCHESTER — More test kits for COVID-19 should be available later this week after a reported shortage, but that doesn’t mean hospitals are gearing up to test everyone who walks in with sniffles or a head cold.
“It just feeds into the panic,” said Catholic Medical Center CEO Joseph Pepe on Monday.
Right now, strict criteria are in place for testing those at high- or moderate-risk, he said. No cases of the disease have been reported in the state’s largest city, according to health officials.
“I think people need to put this into perspective a little bit,” Pepe said. “Right now, many more thousands of people have died of seasonal flu than have died of COVID-19.”
State and city leaders held a briefing Monday at the Central Fire Station to discuss different agencies’ planning for the outbreak. On Tuesday, the state intends to activate a Joint Information Center to coordinate timely, accurate and accessible public information about the response.
The briefing comes as state health officials over the weekend identified two new presumptive cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, bringing the total to four. Three of the four cases are in Grafton County, and one is in Rockingham County.
Mayor Joyce Craig said the city has activated its emergency operation center to support planning, communication and coordination of prevention efforts for COVID-19, caused by coronavirus.
“The plans and infrastructure created for 9-11 to respond to large-scale infectious disease outbreaks are serving as our foundation of local prevention efforts to respond to COVID-19 as warranted,” she said.
The city also has a continuity-of-operations plan in place in case an emergency hits City Hall. That includes identifying essential workers, cross-training employees and developing alternative ways of doing business.
Manchester Public Health Director Anna Thomas said the department regularly deals with infectious diseases.
“We are always thinking about what’s going to be that next step, and what is the ‘what if?’” she said.
She acknowledged the ability people now have to get real-time information from around the world can be unnerving.
“I think that adds an extra layer of stress, because people are seeing what is happening in other countries,” she said. “Right now, things are quiet in the city of Manchester and relatively speaking in the state of New Hampshire, so the guidance we are giving people is what we would give everyone during any normal cold/flu season.”
Ted Kitchens, director of the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, said they’re working with airlines to get advance booking information and determine possible impacts. Right now, between winter and spring breaks, the airport is typically slower-paced.
“It is hard to tell if any impact is associated with the coronavirus or if it’s just travel habits,” he said.
State health officials are working long hours, said U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas.
“We need to continue to listen to our public health officials and those at the Manchester Health Department,” the Manchester Democrat said. “They are telling us to remain calm, follow good personal hygiene measures and make sure we are doing all we can to protect ourselves and prevent the spread at the community level.”
Pepe called the outbreak a wake-up call.
“While I believe we are pretty good at handling COVID-19 right now, if this were a larger pandemic with higher mortality, we are not prepared at this time,” he said. “I think the after-action plan for something like this will get us more prepared.”