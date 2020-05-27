Manchester will soon begin eliminating bathrooms, meal deliveries and other support services that have caused several homeless camps to swell during the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials said Wednesday.
Mayor Joyce Craig and key officials said they hope to draw the encampment residents into shelters that have been outfitted for social distancing.
Craig made the announcement on a Facebook Live conversation with Fire Chief Dan Goonan and Public Health Director Anna Thomas.
“This is the No. 1 priority for all of us right now,” Thomas said. “We’re hoping to remove the support for the encampments in the next few weeks.”
However, several people told the Union Leader they prefer the encampments and won’t return to the New Horizons shelter. They fear catching COVID-19 at the shelter and complained about rules such as a 6 p.m. curfew.
“I won’t go back to the shelter. They treat you like you’re in jail,” said Dena Stetson, 41. Stetson said she and her husband were living in a hotel until it closed because of the pandemic. She bought a tent with her hotel refund and moved into the city’s most visible largest encampment, off Canal Street in the North End.
The city set up the emergency encampments in late April, when COVID-19 cases surfaced at the shelter, which at the time had capacity for 138 people. CDC guidelines at the time discouraged dispersing homeless camps, and the city used state money to provide bathrooms, running water, fencing, police patrols and meal delivery to the camps.
Now, Craig said, CDC guidelines have changed.
“We knew full well from the start this was a temporary situation,” Craig said. The shelters now have room and can accept new clients, she said.
From an official perspective, the encampments have not been a problem. Manchester police have not logged any significant crimes, and overdoses among the homeless are about a tenth of what they had been, Goonan said.
“The optics weren’t great, we know that, but for the most part it was doing what it was supposed to do,” Goonan said about the camps.
Craig’s chief of staff, Lauren Smith, said state funding for the encampment services ends June 30, which is when the services will end.
Several homeless people said Craig visited the Canal Street encampment Wednesday and left a favorable impression.
Stetson said she and her husband, Anthony Rodriguez, have a monthly income of $1,600 between them. It’s difficult to find an apartment, and while their names are on lists for rooming houses, most avoid renting to couples.
They were in the Camp Live Free section, which had 10 of the encampment’s approximately 30 tents.
The area was tidy, with the only litter a single aluminum beer can. Residents showed off a shower that uses water they haul up from the Merrimack River.
They said that outreach and health care workers visit frequently, and they use their cell phones to join group counseling sessions via Google Zoom. Rodriguez said he filled out several forms for help and was hoping to hear about a landscaping job.
The two are recovering heroin addicts, and other members of the camp are supportive and encouraging, Stetson said.
“If they make us leave here, honest to God we’ll find another place (outside) to go,” she said.
According to the mayor’s office, 120 people are living in 34 encampments, which can be as small as a single tent. Portable toilets and washing stations are at four encampments. Meals are delivered to five.
Families in Transition said the New Horizons shelter now has a capacity of 64 beds. The former St. Casimir School has 40 beds. and the former Angie’s Place shelter is a quarantine site with 17 beds.
On Tuesday night, 74 people were staying at the New Horizon and St. Casimir locations.
Cathy Kuhn, chief strategy officer for Families in Transition, said the shelters follow CDC guidelines, with beds at least 6 feet apart, masks, upgraded cleaning and access to sinks for hand washing.
“We want to offer a shelter environment that is safe for people in light of this new COVID landscape, while also utilizing this unique moment to find longer-term solutions for people who are experiencing homelessness in Manchester,” Kuhn said.
The goal is a home for everyone, she said.
Kuhn said encampment dwellers will be considered new intakes, which will ease the process of landing a shelter bed. Curfews are at 7 p.m., but can be extended for people who work nights, she said.
Canal Street encampment residents said about 50 people live there. If the city shuts down all the encampments, the shelters will fill up and be susceptible to a second wave of COVID-19, said a man who asked that only his first name, David, be used.
“Do they really want to play it in absolutes? They’ve been smart with it so far,” he said.