More than 4,000 people have signed an online petition calling for a newly-elected Weare School Board member to resign, after a video went viral showing her and other adults arguing with Concord police officers who told them they had to leave a closed playground.
The 11-minute video shows the adults maintaining they have a constitutional rights to be at the playground and calling the officers "Concord Nazis." Once police walk away, one coughs repeatedly in their direction.
Throughout the video, children are milling around and at one point crying.
The petition, filed on Change.org, said that Rochelle Kelley initially posted the video on her Facebook account and bragged about it.
During the April 23 incident, the two officers speak in measured tones to playground visitors, who are inside yellow caution tape placed around the playground.
"I don't understand why the constitution is an opinion," said Kelley, who films the confrontation. "In all seriousness, don't you feel really sad you're a police officer, a man of the law and you're kicking kids off (the playground)."
Another person equates the job of the officers to rounding up Jews. "Thank you Concord Nazis," another one said. Several cough toward the end of the video.
In an interview with the Union Leader, Kelley said she never used such terms, and she doesn't know the other people who were at the playground who did so.
"I was just trying to have a conversation with them, which I now realize was stupid," she said.
Kelley, the stay-at-home mother of five, said she has received death threats on her email and telephone. She said she didn't realize what they were saying until she replayed the video and was focusing on talking to the police.
The two officers explain the emergency orders and urge Kelley and others to read up on COVID-19. They say they don't want to get in an argument. A couple times they tell the speakers their comments were inappropriate.
Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood described the actions of Officers Steven Carter and Paige Salmon as outstanding.
"They did exactly what we would have hoped. They didn't escalate. They didn't bite into any of that foolishness," he said. Police are looking closely at the coughing and considering whether to prosecute, he said.
He said police try to educate people why they can't use a playground. Except for the playground, Rollins Park is open, he said.
In the video, Kelley tells police she is a Concord taxpayer, but she actually is a Weare resident and was elected to the school board recently in a write-in vote, the petition said.
The petition asserts that signers take issue with her disrespect toward law enforcement.
"Whether these actions and/or words were performed by her or in her presence, we the undersigned have lost faith in her ability to objectively, civilly, and maturely advocate for the children of Weare and its taxpayers," the petition reads.
Kelley said the petition was started and circulated by Weare residents who opposed her candidacy and her opposition to all-day kindergarten. She said she does not plan to resign. She said she has only heard about the Free State Project when she and her husband moved to New Hampshire four years ago.
"I'm 100 percent not a Free Stater," she said.
Osgood said he's been inundated with calls and emails of support. Many are local, but they range from Maine to Cape Cod, after several regional media reported about the incident.
The chief said Kelley's actions -- her treatment of police officers, trespass onto a closed playground and lack of recognition of a state of emergency amount to poor judgment.
"School boards across the state are charged with relying on good judgment," he said, "on behalf of children in their community."