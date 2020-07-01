Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Sherman Adams Building at Mount Washington State Park remains closed, presenting challenges for visitors to the Northeast’s tallest peak as well as the Mount Washington Observatory.
Both the Cog Railway and Mt. Washington Auto Road have significantly reduced the number of people they are conveying or letting drive to the summit, and that means less money for the observatory and its summit weather station, interim Executive Director Donna Dunn said Wednesday.
The attractions make a contribution on a per-visitor basis in exchange for the observatory allowing patrons to enter its extreme Mount Washington Museum in the Sherman Adams Building. The building also houses the Sherman Adams Visitor Center, a cafeteria, restrooms, and gift shops.
Cog owner Wayne Presby said in an email Tuesday to Mount Washington Commission members that to achieve social distancing, the railway would reduce the number of people it brings up the summit per hour from 210 to 70.
He said the Cog is working with the auto road to install portable toilets at the summit. Presby also said the Cog is modifying two passenger coaches to be used at the summit for shelter in case of bad weather.
Philip A. Bryce, director of the New Hampshire Division of Parks and Recreation, said in an e-mail Wednesday that the state wants to open the Sherman Adams Building but “must ensure that we can do so safely for both our visitors and staff.”
No opening date has been set, he said.
“We still do not have enough staff to open, an issue we face across the state park system,” said Bryce, adding: “We also need to establish a suitable way of controlling the numbers of visitors to the building.”
The Mount Washington Commission, an advisory body made up of the state, the Cog, Auto Road, Observatory, the Appalachian Mountain Club and other stakeholders, determined that if the Sherman Adams Building were to open, its maximum capacity would be 100 people at a time.
Bryce said there are no current plans to limit the number of people on the summit itself. He said the Tip Top House historical site will remain closed and is likely to remain so for the season.
Presby said the Cog began to take passengers all the way to the top of Mount Washington on Wednesday, and that it will operate regardless of whether the Sherman Adams Building opens.
Since 1932, the 6,288-foot summit has been home to the Mount Washington Observatory, whose staff has made meteorological observations every hour of every day for 87 years.
Like many other non-profit organizations, the observatory runs very lean, Dunn said — its annual operating budget is about $2 million. “Seek the Peak,” the observatory’s largest annual fundraiser, will be virtual this year because of the pandemic.
One thing that will never change, Dunn said, is the observatory’s commitment to operating the only year-round manned mountain-top weather station in the world.