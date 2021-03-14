This week Catholic Medical Center is celebrating Hope Week 2021 to honor its workforce as the Manchester hospital crosses the one-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hope Week began with the installation of more than 700 mirrored butterflies on the hospital sky bridge, representing the COVID-19 patients cared for by CMC in the last year — both the hundreds who have recovered and the 87 who were lost.
“On March 14th of last year, we suspended our visitor policy, cancelled classes, and closed our Wellness Center. Two days later, we curtailed elective procedures,” recalls CMC CEO Joseph Pepe, MD. “The year since has continued to present many challenges and changes, but it has also been full of inspiration and hope. I will always be in awe of the men and women of CMC and their unwavering dedication to our patients.”
The public is invited to visit CMC’s social media pages to send their own messages of appreciation and download a custom Hope Week profile frame. CMC is on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.