MANCHESTER -- People who show up at Catholic Medical Center will not tested for COVID-19 unless it's medically necessary, hospital officials said in a statement this week.
CMC officials said the hospital will not test patients who do not have coronavirus symptoms and who have not traveled to high-risk countries such as China and Italy.
“Please do not go to the hospital and ask to be tested unless you are directed to do so by the (New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services),” CMC said in the statement.
“This is a rapidly developing situation,” said CMC President & CEO Joseph Pepe, M.D., in a statement. “We know that staying calm and informed can help us, as a community, to control the spread of this virus.”
The hospital also stressed that people who will be most harmed by the coronavirus are people with underlying, chronic health conditions. Those are the samepeople prone to flu complications.
Most people who catch COVID-19 will experience only mild illness, CMC said.
“With everyone, exposed or not, flu or COVID-19, the same guidance holds true,” says CMC Director of Infection Prevention Ashley Conley. “Practice great hand hygiene, avoid touching your face with unclean hands, and stay home when you’re sick.”
High-risk travel countries are China, South Korea, Iran and Italy. Anyone who has traveled to the high-risk countries but does not have symptoms should monitor their health for 14 days.
Anyone who has traveled to the countries and has fever, coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing should call his or her doctor’s office. Based on the answers, a person may be sent to a local hospital for Department of Health and Human Services testing.
Anyone sent to CMC for testing will likely be given a mask and directed to an area away from other patients.
Health care workers working with potential COVID-19 patients will also wear personal protective equipment.
Once a test sample is taken, a patient will be sent home to isolate for up to 14 days, unless the patient is in need of a higher level of care.