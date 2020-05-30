After patients and staff at Manchester’s hospitals tested positive for COVID-19, both hospitals expanded their testing and began investigations into the outbreaks.
Five cases have been identified in Elliot Hospital’s geriatric psychiatric unit, and Catholic Medical Center has identified 14 cases outside the COVID-19 unit.
Catholic Medical Center spokeswoman Lauren Collins-Cline said it was not yet clear whether the seven infected patients and seven infected staff had COVID-19 when they came to Catholic Medical Center or if they caught the virus at the hospital.
All the patients and staff who have tested positive so far were on Floor E 100, a medical-surgical unit, Collins-Cline said.
Catholic Medical Center first learned of COVID-19 cases when a worker tested positive after staying home with symptoms and two patients outside the COVID-19 unit tested positive for the virus before they could be discharged to long-term care facilities.
The hospital tested all the patients who were in the same unit as the same time as the two infected patients and found five more cases. None of the patients showed symptoms, according to a hospital statement.
The hospital tested 600 staff who might have come into contact with any of the people who tested positive and found six more cases.
Elliot Hospital is testing the other patients and the staff on the geriatric psychiatric unit where the hospital found the five cases.
Elliot Hospital and Catholic Medical Center say they are tracing everyone the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 came into contact with.
Everyone who comes to Elliot Hospital has to wear a mask, chief operating officer Tate Curti said in a statement. Hospital staff are supposed to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms like cough, fever and shortness of breath.
Anyone who comes to the emergency department with those symptom is tested for COVID-19, Curti said, as are all patients in the hospital who develop those symptoms.
Catholic Medical Center tests anyone who comes in with COVID-19 symptoms or develops them at the hospital, Collins-Cline said. Patients who are scheduled to come in for a surgery or other procedures are also tested before they are admitted.
Other patients and visitors are screened as they enter the hospital, she said, and staff monitor themselves for symptoms.