MANCHESTER — Already facing tens of millions of in pandemic-related financial losses, Catholic Medical Center officials are bracing for more COVID-19 hospitalizations in the coming months.
During the peak, the hospital had between 30 and 35 COVID-19 patients on any given day, according to Alex Walker, executive vice president and chief operating officer. Around Labor Day, the hospital reported no COVID-19 patients.
“As of (Tuesday) morning, we had four hospitalized, which is significantly down from where we were, but it's up and it’s ticking up, and we’ve seen that across the state,” he said. “The numbers are moving back up again. We are preparing for what might be next.”
Walker, along with other top officials at CMC, highlighted the need for more federal relief during a presentation to U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., Tuesday morning.
The hospital expects to record a $75.5 million loss for fiscal year 2020, which ended Sept. 30, but the amount was partly offset by $30 million in federal and state relief.
The aid is disproportionate with how many COVID-19 patients the hospital treated, Walker said. The hospital received about 6.5% of the relief available to New Hampshire hospitals but treated 31% of the state's hospitalized COVID cases. The hospital saw 229 COVID patients and reported 53 deaths.
“That has really caused us to go much much slower with the recovery than we might otherwise, compared to hospitals across the state that just didn’t see the numbers we’ve seen here,” he said.
At the height of the pandemic, the hospital furloughed or reduced the hours of 1,300 employees and ended up laying off 71. An inpatient rehabilitation medical unit also closed.
The hospital started bringing back employees in May.
Last month, the New Hampshire Hospital Association reported hospitals’ losses will total $187 million more than all their revenues — after $329 million of COVID-19 assistance. Another $100 million is expected by the end of December.
Political factor
Shaheen said she didn’t vote on a relief package offered by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell because it did not provide help for hospitals and health care workers.
“It just seems crazy to me that in a time like this we are not going to help you all get through this difficult time,” she said. “That is not in anybody’s interest.”
CMC — along with Elliot Hospital — fell through the cracks after not being categorized a “hot spot” or a rural hospital. The two Manchester hospitals have treated two-thirds of the state’s COVID patients.
Shaheen said she heard similar concerns during a visit to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua and is pushing for relief based on how many COVID-19 patients are being treated.
“The original formula that was set was set higher than we were seeing in a rural state like New Hampshire without a lot of cities,” Shaheen said in an interview after the meeting. “We’ve got to recognize whatever formulas are determined that they recognize that we have small states that don’t have big cities, and we need to help states like New Hampshire as well.”
Republican challenger Corky Messner said Shaheen used the hospital money as an excuse to vote down the $500 billion coronavirus relief package. Democrats sought $2.2 trillion.
“Why hold up help for many, many Americans in the $500 billion relief package?” he said. “They need help. And I don’t think Jeanne Shaheen offered an amendment to that package for hospitals, she just followed the progressives and said ‘no.’ That money could be going out to people right now and more small business loans.”
New Hampshire has money left over from the $1.2 billion received in the CARES Act, Messner said.
“If hospitals need more money, then we ought to find a way to get them more money,” he said in a telephone interview.
Recovery steps
Much of the financial loss came from shutting down elective procedures in mid-March. It took time to convince patients it was safe to come back, Walker said.
Keith Stahl, CMC's associate chief medical officer, said they have worked with patients to meet their comfort levels in returning for preventive care or procedures.
Telehealth also has been used more than ever.
“I tried to previously launch telehealth. The patients were just not ready for it,” Stahl said. “We had this service ready to go. Now COVID has changed that completely. Now it is here to stay.”
The Emergency Department is between 80% to 85% back to normal, said Jennifer Cassin, vice president and chief nursing officer.
“We are seeing the patients are a lot sicker … there has been an impact on those who have waited,” she said.
During the roundtable discussion, CMC President and CEO Joseph Pepe said other hospitals across the state are further along with their recovery.
“If we are at 85%, it seems like that is a great recovery and we hope it continues to go up, but even at 100% we are making margins of 1%, so in order to get where we need to be we have to get back to at least 100% of pre-COVID level,” he said.