Catholic Medical Center is furloughing 423 workers and cutting the hours of another 914 employees as the coronavirus epidemic scuttled elective surgeries and other services.
“CMC lost approximately $11 million in March and we are projecting a $60-$70 million year-to-date loss by the end of June,” the hospital said in a statement.
“The steps we have taken to protect public health and patient safety, however, have had a dramatic and devastating financial impact on CMC,” its statement said.
The 423 workers will be on a 60-day furlough starting Sunday and represent about 13 percent of CMC's workforce. Another 914 employees, or 29 percent, will have hours reduced. Leaders at the vice president level and above are taking a 15 percent pay cut and executive directors are taking a 5 percent cut.
Granite State hospitals are losing nearly $200 million a month in revenue as they focus on COVID-19, according to the New Hampshire Hospital Association.
Last week the hospitals shared in $100 million payments from the federal government, part of $100 billion for this U.S. industry contained in the CARES Act that Congress passed.
Earlier this month, CMC said it was sidelining 700 workers who weren’t needed after losing half of its $30 million in normal monthly revenue from elective surgeries and services
Last week across the city, Elliot Health System announced cutbacks. Plans to furlough 650 employees and cut the pay or hours of another 750 will affect nearly 20 percent of the workforce of SolutionHealth, which includes Elliot Hospital System and Southern New Hampshire Health.
SolutionHealth estimated it will lose more than $24 million a month after canceling elective surgeries and services to prepare for an anticipated surge in severely ill COVID-19 patients. That includes purchasing ventilators and personal protective equipment, training staff for redeployment and adding more than 100 acute-care beds.