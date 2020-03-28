A sunny late March day with temperatures in the 50s usually brings an early spring crowd to New Hampshire’s coastal beaches, but they’re now eerily deserted.
Saturday was the first day of Gov. Chris Sununu’s “stay-at-home” mandate and the closure of all beaches along the Seacoast until May 4 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
With the exception of some scofflaws who ignored the order and had to be told by police to follow the rules, the beaches were empty.
Barricades were used to close off large sections of parking along Ocean Boulevard on Hampton Beach and the steps leading from the sidewalk to the sand.
Closed signs were posted as well.
While offenders could be given warnings or even face criminal charges if they repeatedly ignore the emergency order, police say the goal is to educate people about the governor’s action and the threat posed by the coronavirus, especially when crowds gather and people fail to practice social distancing.
Hampton Police Chief Rich Sawyer said police aren’t looking to arrest people.
“We’re looking to get people to comply with the governor’s order. We understand the impact and we understand the impact if people don’t abide by that,” Sawyer said.
Extra Hampton officers were brought in this weekend along with a contingent of State Police troopers to patrol the beaches.
“We seem to be getting good cooperation from the public, which we appreciate,” Sawyer said.
But Rye Police Chief Kevin Walsh said police in his town had to ask several people to leave beaches after they ignored the beach closed signs.
“The goal is to get voluntary compliance,” he said.
Walsh said he and Sawyer discussed the possibility of closing the beaches with other Seacoast police chiefs and local officials before making the recommendation to the governor.
Walsh said the concern isn’t only about crowds of people on the beaches, especially as the warmer weather arrives.
The beaches are an attraction and draw visitors from other parts of the state and from Massachusetts, Maine and elsewhere. With more people coming to visit from states where they’ve also been told to stay home, Walsh said it could increase the chances of the virus spreading because those visitors will be making other stops along the way, including local restaurants for takeout, supermarkets and convenience stores.
“The community-based transmission is serious,” he said.
Walsh insisted that nobody wanted to close the beaches.
“For health reasons and the crisis we’re in, we have no choice. People aren’t listening,” he said. “As Americans, are we looking at ourselves and saying, ‘Are we really doing all that we can do?’ This was really because we care about people and we don’t want anybody to get sick and God forbid they pass because of COVID-19.”
Walsh said people should try to remain in their own neighborhoods as much as possible to prevent the virus from spreading further.
Rockingham County has the highest number of cases in the state.
“The sooner that we slow down the new cases of the virus, the sooner we can return to normal,” the Hampton Beach Village District commissioners said in a statement explaining that some beach events might have to be postponed and rescheduled in the summer.
State park reservations for camping, pavilions and historic sites have also been put on hold.
While the beaches were off limits, many people still took advantage of Saturday’s morning sunshine to walk or bike along the sidewalks.
Some were surprised by the beach closures and said they felt there was plenty of room for people to spread out — at least during early spring.
“You just need to get out. We were kind of baffled that they closed the beach here. It’s New Hampshire,” said Mansfield, Mass., resident Joanne Cyr, who enjoyed a walk along Ocean Boulevard in Hampton Saturday with her father, Raymond Cyr of Exeter.
Bill Cullen of Maynard, Mass., has a summer condo in Hampton and visited Saturday for a change of pace.
“It’s a diversion from the boredom,” he said while sitting on a bench near Hampton Beach.
When asked if he thought the beach closure was necessary, Cullen, 79, said, “I will bow to the professionals’ decision. I might like it or not like it, but I’m (assuming) that the people that make those decisions make good decisions based on fact,” he said.
Hampton Beach visitor Xavier Bertolino of Seabrook said he works in Gloucester, Mass., and has seen people practicing proper social distancing on the beaches there.
“We kind of question the logic of it,” he said while walking with his wife and young son.